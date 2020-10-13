Napa Chamber: Busy and unsettling times for the Napa Chamber

It’s been quite the challenge to continue to find time to write my contributing business column these past few months, but not nearly as difficult as trying to find the words to describe the economic devastation, impact and mental toll the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires have taken on our local business owners/operators and community members.
The Napa Chamber has been engaging with local elected officials and staff, NCC members and the local business community as we try to provide a voice in pursuit of opportunities to join in on the conversations to find resolutions that allow our communities to lessen the setbacks and continue to move forward during these challenging times.
We’re connecting with and collaborating with our peers – chamber executives throughout Napa County — to further express the importance of “working together” to get through these uncertain times, and on behalf of the entire Napa Valley business community — members and non-members alike.
It’s been a challenging process during unprecedented times, but I remain confident in the heart and soul of this community that we get through this together. I can also say with the deepest conviction, that my family and I would not want to experience these trials and tribulations in any other community than this beautiful valley we are so fortunate to call home.
Thank You
To NCC members who continue to show unwavering support despite these difficult and uncertain economic times.
It’s only because of the financial support we receive from new and renewing members that the NCC is able to continue to keep our doors open, and fight the fight of our local business community; to Napa County health officials and supervisors for their collective efforts, and for working collaboratively to keep us open – safely and responsibly; to city leadership and staff as they continue to better communicate with local business owners/operators to find creative/flexible ways to navigate new obstacles/landscapes brought on by these natural disasters.
Lastly, my sincerest, heartfelt gratitude, thoughts and prayers to our heroic first responders and their families. I lay witness to your herculean efforts to keep our precious valley from being completely destroyed by unpredictable California wildfire seasons that are seemingly more out of control every year. Thank you.
Positive 2020 vibes
The Napa Chamber offices located downtown at 1556 First St. are undergoing a small renovation.
When finally unveiled toward the end of the year, we hope to re-introduce a community space that we can all be proud of once again.
The much-needed facelift is made possible by the collaborative efforts of the NCC Board and staff, J Scott Design (architect Scott Elledge), R.E. Bradley Construction and Redwood Credit Union, who financed the loan.
Travis Stanley is the president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. Call 226-7455 or visit napachamber.com.
