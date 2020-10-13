Napa Chamber: Busy and unsettling times for the Napa Chamber

It’s been quite the challenge to continue to find time to write my contributing business column these past few months, but not nearly as difficult as trying to find the words to describe the economic devastation, impact and mental toll the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires have taken on our local business owners/operators and community members.

The Napa Chamber has been engaging with local elected officials and staff, NCC members and the local business community as we try to provide a voice in pursuit of opportunities to join in on the conversations to find resolutions that allow our communities to lessen the setbacks and continue to move forward during these challenging times.

We’re connecting with and collaborating with our peers – chamber executives throughout Napa County — to further express the importance of “working together” to get through these uncertain times, and on behalf of the entire Napa Valley business community — members and non-members alike.

It’s been a challenging process during unprecedented times, but I remain confident in the heart and soul of this community that we get through this together. I can also say with the deepest conviction, that my family and I would not want to experience these trials and tribulations in any other community than this beautiful valley we are so fortunate to call home.