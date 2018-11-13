With the much-anticipated November elections out of the way, it’s time to begin nominating – and then voting for -- your favorite local customer service person, large and small business and member of the year for the 2018 Napa Chamber of Commerce January meeting and awards.
This sure-to-be sold out event will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 at Silverado Resort and Spa from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Early Bird” individual tickets sold out in just three days after their release, and only about 100 tickets remain (tables included).
We’re including signage and a half-page ad in the pricing of our Perimeter Tables this year, of which only four remain. Information and tickets are at napachamber.com.
Here’s an abbreviated list of previous winners:
Large Business of the Year
2017 – Napa Valley Wine Train
2016 – Redwood Credit Union
2015 -- Oxbow Public Market
2014 – PG&E
Small Business of the Year
2017 – BottleRock Presents
2016 -- ABC Bakery
2015 – Heritage Eats
2014 – RSA+
Customer Service Person of the Year
2017 – Jag Rattu (Audio House)
2016 – Toni Chiapetta (Sweetie Pies)
2015 – Don Rickard (Platypus Tours)
2014 – Will Garcia (Silverado Resort and Spa)*
Member of the Year
2017 -- Oenotri
2016 – Justin Siena High School
2015 – Greg Cole (Cole’s Chop House)*
Speaking of sold out: If there’s one certain indication that the Napa Chamber is trending in a positive direction, it’s in the response, attendance and atmosphere at our programs and events.
I can proudly say that due to the direction of Philippa Perry, and the efforts of our amazing staff — Camille Ball, Lura Compoginis, Nyssa Dunning and Paula Wick — the Chamber will sell out every event of the 2018 calendar year.
Add the renewed engagement and support from our board of directors, members (new and prospective), membership engagement team, and ever-present ambassadors, and you have the recipe for our recent achievements and success.
Thank you to all. I look forward to seeing you and finishing 2018 on a strong and positive note.
Coffee With the CEO has been a great new program designed with an opportunity for me to personally meet and get to know our members.
Thank you to all who have participated to date. The event is presented by collaborating partner ABC Bakery and usually consists of 10-16 members who meet for one hour to discuss myriad topics affecting your business.
Go to napachamber.com to register for the next Coffee with the CEO.
Interested in hosting a sold-out Chamber event in 2019?
Leads Over Lunch (LOL) and Business After Hours (BAH) are two of our most popular reoccurring annual calendar events.
Chamber members interested in hosting our growing membership base and support group contact philippa@napachamber.com.
No available events remain for 2018, so we are currently looking for LOL and BAH hosts. Both are held bi-monthly per calendar year.
Upcoming NCC events:
Labor Law Seminar with Rick Rybicki. The featured topic will be “Sexual Harassment in the Workplace,” hosted on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites.
NCC Business After Hours. Hosted by Gabrielle Collection on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
For details, visit napachamber.com.
*first year for this award.