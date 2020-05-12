Napa Chamber: Engaging, connecting and collaborating to safely reopen local businesses

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Chamber of Commerce recently spearheaded the formation of the Countywide Business Advisory Group (CBAG).
The brainchild of the NCC executive board of directors, members of the CBAG consist of a group of community business leaders representing key economic sectors, who will collaborate with health and government officials, county Chambers of Commerce, key business owners/operators and community stakeholders, to develop guidance and rules of engagement for business sector reopening and economic recovery.
Each business sector will have a designated lead communicator, and that “point person” is tasked with collecting sector-specific information regarding questions and considerations to be forwarded to Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
As an example, in the case of hospitality, hotels/lodging we’re already developing recommendations and strategies directly with Visit Napa Valley, while wineries and tasting rooms are relying on the Napa Valley Vintners. Both have kept us informed of their guidance and recommendations, as well as staying engaged and informed of the processes regarding other business sectors.
“The [Napa] Chamber recognized that resuming normal operations for businesses/members would be tempting,” said Christi Coors-Ficeli, EC board member and CEO at Goosecross Cellars.
“However, it’s imperative that we each take individual responsibility for the broader effort and be unified and cohesive in our actions. If not, unfortunate consequences could be extended or renewed closures that set us back rather than helping us move forward.”
As of last Friday, CBAG has submitted draft sector reopening guidance for the retail, restaurant and professional services to the County of Napa.
“We do want to carefully and respectfully manage expectations, and reiterate that we will continue to submit proposed reopening guidance based on your input for each respective business sector, said Napa Chamber EC member, Kevin Teague, partner at Holman Teague Roche Anglin.
“Next up, Dr. Relucio and the County Board of Supervisors will go through the necessary approval processes for each sector’s guidance.”
Even with the tremendous support and collaborative community efforts of CBAG, all proposed guidance documents are still subject to mandatory county review processes.
We remain hopeful that due to the diligence and thoughtfulness of all involved, the proposals will align with state health protocols and expedite and streamline business reopening.
“On behalf of the Countywide Business Advisory Group, and the Napa Chamber, thank you to the entire local business community for your patience and timely participation in this process, said Jeri Hansen, NCC board member/consultant and founder of Jeri Hansen Company.
“We want to recognize the importance of your submissions and contributions, and reiterate the journey to reopening, and ultimately economic recovery, is just beginning,” Hansen continued.
The Napa Chamber would like to again ask for your continued patience and understanding for the greater good and safety of the entire Napa Valley community.
Please continue to act respectfully, thoughtfully and diligently with total regard for all.
Engage, connect and collaborate to keep our entire community safe and businesses healthy – in that order.
For more information on Countywide Business Advisory Group and other COVID-19 news, please go to napachamber.com.
Travis Stanley is the president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. Call 226-7455 or visit napachamber.com.
