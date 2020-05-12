Napa Chamber: Engaging, connecting and collaborating to safely reopen local businesses

“However, it’s imperative that we each take individual responsibility for the broader effort and be unified and cohesive in our actions. If not, unfortunate consequences could be extended or renewed closures that set us back rather than helping us move forward.”

As of last Friday, CBAG has submitted draft sector reopening guidance for the retail, restaurant and professional services to the County of Napa.

“We do want to carefully and respectfully manage expectations, and reiterate that we will continue to submit proposed reopening guidance based on your input for each respective business sector, said Napa Chamber EC member, Kevin Teague, partner at Holman Teague Roche Anglin.

“Next up, Dr. Relucio and the County Board of Supervisors will go through the necessary approval processes for each sector’s guidance.”

Even with the tremendous support and collaborative community efforts of CBAG, all proposed guidance documents are still subject to mandatory county review processes.

We remain hopeful that due to the diligence and thoughtfulness of all involved, the proposals will align with state health protocols and expedite and streamline business reopening.