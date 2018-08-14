The public is invited to join the Napa Chamber of Commerce and approximately 80 local businesses for the Annual Business Showcase.
This year’s event will take place Thursday, Aug. 16 at Silverado Resort and Spa from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and in addition to engaging with a wide variety of local business vendors promoting an array of goods and services, there will be plenty of great food and wine.
There will also be live music provided by Whiskey & Honey, a local cover band whose country playlist includes the likes of Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown and Brad Paisley, to name a few.
The showcase always includes a couple of fun surprises for those in attendance.
Two years ago, the San Francisco Giants Championship trophies and Lou Seal made a guest appearance, much to the delight of the Trick or Treating attendees (the event was held on Halloween that year).
Everyone who showed up last year had a chance to take photos with the Larry O’Brien trophy, which represents the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championships.
Participating NCC restaurant members include Angele, Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Grace’s Table, Hop Creek Pub, Silverado Resort and Tarla. Charles Krug, Eleven Eleven, Frias Family, Goosecross, Peju, Pine Ridge and Whetstone will be pouring their delicious wines.
There will also be a Lucky Sip wine raffle, which allows participants to make a blind riddling rack selection of one bottle of wine for $20. Starting retail value for wines in the raffle begin at $40 and go up to more than $100.
Big Napa Chamber 'thank you':
Thank you to the approximately 300 attendees at the recent Business After Hours hosted at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in downtown Napa.
It was a great example of engaging and connecting Chamber members from throughout Napa County, many staying after the event to enjoy festivities at the Blue Note Napa and other places of business in the immediate area.
This would not have been possible without the collaboration of Chamber CEOs Chris Canning (Calistoga), Amy Carraba (St. Helena), Whitney Diver-McEvoy (Yountville), Mandy Le (American Canyon) and Gerardo Martin (Napa County Hispanic).
Thank you all for your continued support of the Napa Chamber, and for me personally as well. It is very much appreciated.
NCC upcoming events:
Please join us for the next CyberSecurity Workshop featuring Don Hartung of H3Systems on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the chamber offices downtown.
The next Coffee With the CEO will also be held in the NCC conference room on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Our Business After Hours are guaranteed to reach the mutually agreed upon capacity of our generous member hosts, so we continue to encourage everyone to go to napachamber.com to register early.
The next one will take place on Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Historic River Merchants Plaza in Napa Mill, located just behind Silo’s on the riverfront.