The Napa Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with WSI NextGenMarketing and Silverado Resort and Spa, announced the presenting speaker lineup for the 2019 Digital Summit.
The full-day event will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at Silverado and feature industry leaders from Google, SiteTuners, BirdEye, Promo Republic and WSI.
Those include:
- Karis Fisher, strategic partner manager, channel sales, Google Marketing Solutions. Fisher oversees strategic relationships with Canadian Premier Google Partners. Fisher has a background in business and digital strategy.
- Marty Greif, executive vice president, SiteTuners. Greif is a conversion rate optimization expert, author, speaker, entrepreneur, senior executive, team leader and the kind of guy who likes to see everyone win.
- Frederik Hermann, Sr. director product marketing BirdEye. Hermann, Sr. is a senior marketing executive with a focus on product marketing, user acquisition and growth at BirdEye, an all-in-one SaaS platform that encompasses reviews, social, surveys, listings, webchat, ticketing, insights and competitive benchmarking.
- Rakkel Sims, chief customer success officer at PromoRepublic. Sims ensures all partners of PromoRepublic are successful and become experts on all things social media marketing. Sims has been with PromoRepublic since they started as a content powerhouse, and she’s played a huge role in helping them grow into a top tier agency collaboration platform.
- Andreas Mueller-Schubert, founder and co-owner, CPO, TCO. Mueller-Schubert is passionate for Internet-driven innovations and has held senior management positions in the Internet and media industries for the last 20 years. He is experienced in sales/marketing, project management and business operations.
- Kamran Malik, franchise business manager WSI. Malik is a business and marketing strategist. He has mentored/coached more than 500 entrepreneurs spanning 60 cities, 18 countries and five continents around the world.
Go to napachamber.com to sign up.
RIP, Greg Calvelo
I’ve known Greg Calvelo – and his wife Therese, daughter Faith and son Jackson – only for the past three years, but I can say without hesitation that our entire community will miss him.
I’ve never met a more positive person who truly lived his life to “make this world a better place,” – be it one smile, handshake, hug, moment or day at a time.
While attending his celebration of life at St. Apollinaris this past weekend, I heard every possible clichéd phrase/description you could think of to describe his positivity, character and kindness.
His brother-in-law, Dominic Bettinelli, could not have summed it up any better when he said “funny thing is, they’re all actually fitting and true.”
My heart goes out to the many lives he managed to touch during his 47 years on earth. We were kindred spirits of sorts. Midwestern roots – we were both from Michigan (Spartans, not Wolverines – get it right); we shared this love of the game/sports that we were passing on to our kids; we seemingly shared a somewhat “old school” approach to parenting …. watching Faith and Jackson grow into wonderfully amazing young adults made me feel a little better about my approach with Nina and Elijah.
It was a great life experience and opportunity for me to personally get to know him, and I’m a better husband, father, person and coach because of it.
Thank you, Greg.