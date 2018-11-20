Congratulations to everyone who was nominated for an opportunity to be recognized at the 2019 Napa Chamber of Commerce (NCC) annual awards.
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Silverado Resort and Spa in the Silverado Ballroom.
This signature NCC event is sure to sell out for the fourth consecutive year as only a few tickets remain for the 300-seat capacity venue. To reserve your individual seat today, go to napachamber.com.
Following is the final list of nominees, determined by receiving multiple online nominations from the more than 150 participating local residents who took a moment to engage in the process -- just slightly more than last year.
Voting will begin on Monday, Nov. 26 and end on Friday, Dec. 21 so please take a moment to consider your favorite local business/individual nominee. Again, congratulations to all … now let the voting begin!
Large Business of the Year Nominees
- Archer Hotel
- AUL Corp.
- The Doctor’s Company
- Silverado Resort and Spa
Small Business of the Year Nominees
- Astra Digital Marketing Services
- Cole’s Chop House
- Greene’s Cleaners
- Kastner Honda
Customer Service Person of the Year Nominees
- Mike Gatto/Stacy Wagner – Hop Creek Pub
- Carina Hurtado – Alkar Human Resources
- Brenda Trujillo -- St. Joseph’s Health
- Dr. Brian Klink – Solano Plastic Surgery
Member of the Year
- 707 Embroidery Zone
- Angele
- KVON/KVYN
- Starr Piner – Piner’s Nursing Home
The Napa Chamber is proud, humbled and honored by the opportunity to host this showcase opportunity, and to acknowledge these very deserving nominees. We hope you’ll be there to join the celebration in January.
Please vote early and often.
Salvation Army toy drive
Please help us brighten up the holidays for a few less fortunate and underserved local families by joining the Napa Chamber Foundation, Grocery Outlet and Greene’s Cleaners for our Christmas toy drive to benefit our local Salvation Army.
Gift boxes are currently located for toy drop off at NCC offices (1556 First St.), both Greene’s Cleaners' locations (1660 Silverado Trail and 2842 Jefferson St.) and the Grocery Outlet (1491 W. Imola) until Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Our local Grocery Outlet has also stocked a few $5 to $10 toys to make it convenient for shoppers to make a small donation.
Time to give thanks
It’s been a little more than four years since becoming president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. And while there’s not enough column space to acknowledge all the things I continue to thankful for, I thought I’d share a few not-so-obvious (family, health, etc.) grateful thoughts for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- The community of Napa – for simply inspiring us with your support. The Chamber is blessed to be a part of your amazing, resilient fabric.
- NCC members –several hundreds of you have been engaging, connecting and collaborating with us for at least 50 years, Including the grandfather of them all – Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi, since 1908 (110 years).
- NCC Staff — aka “The Little Engine That Could” -- Philippa Perry, Camille Ball, Lura Compoginis, Nyssa Dunning and Paula Wick; with tremendous support from our board of directors, ambassadors, membership engagement team.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Napa Chamber of Commerce!