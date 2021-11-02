Napa Chamber: Napa Chamber launches member savings program

The Napa Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Ontario, Canada-based startup Fan$aves, announced the launch of a web-based platform that will allow NCC members of our local business community to post exclusive offers/incentives on the organization’s website.

Fan$aves was founded in 2017 by co-founders Shannon Ferguson and Kris McCarthy, who were both managing marketing and sponsorship sales efforts for two minor league hockey teams when they recognized a need for a creative way to engage and activate fans of both sports, and Fan$aves was born.

"Fan$aves is extremely excited to partner with the Napa Chamber of Commerce and to work together to digitalize the traditional Member-to-Member discount program”, said Ferguson.

“Small businesses need digital solutions to attract both locals and visitors into their stores and Napa Chamber members now have a unique way to do so".

Their digital platform has been described as “Instagram meets Groupon” by Forbes Magazine, and even though Fan$aves has grown to have partnered with hundreds of major North American brands, chamber organizations, sports leagues and media influencers, the NCC deal marks the first with a US-based Chamber of Commerce.

"The Napa Chamber is very forward thinking and we're looking forward to helping them grow their digital footprint in the area and beyond”, Ferguson continued.

“By partnering with Fan$aves, local Chamber members are able to support each other and the public can lend their support as well, along with our fast-growing network of users across North America.

We're very proud to have the Napa Chamber as our first US Chamber of Commerce, joining nearly 50 organizations and 600 businesses across North America. We're confident that this partnership will help drive more traffic to local businesses in Napa and help to digitally transform the way Chamber members attract customers".

NCC members wanting to participate in the platform can simply contact Lura Compoginis, Executive Assistant to the President/CEO at lura@napachamber.com.

January Meeting and Awards Are Back!

In case you missed it, we announced that the 132nd NCC Annual Meeting and Awards luncheon will take place on Friday, January 28 at the Meritage Resort and Spa from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This is the signature annual event of the chamber that enables us to celebrate our local business community and the individuals who make it so special.

This event will sell out soon, so please go to napachamber.com to purchase corporate tables and individual tickets, advertising and sponsorship opportunities, and also to nominate your favorite local business for one of the five eligible award categories.

It’s been a long time since my business column has appeared here in the Napa Register, and I apologize for my extended absence. The past year and a half provided some challenging times for many in our small business community and we were no exception.

We’re thrilled to have come out on the other side of this with what we believe to be a stronger, better organization that’s poised to continue to raise the bar on engaging, connecting and collaborating with/for our members and the local Valley business community as a whole.

Thank you all for your patience.

Travis Stanley is the president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. Call 226-7455 or visit napachamber.com.