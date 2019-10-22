I had quite the live music weekend in downtown Napa recently, first enjoying The Roots, a Grammy Award-winning band led by frontmen Questlove (drummer) and Black Thought (lyricist), who performed at Oxbow RiverStage.
This great venue is a collaborative effort of Ken Tesler (managing director, Blue Note Napa), John Coates (executive director, Napa Parks and Recreation Services) and the city of Napa.
The next evening at the Blue Note jazz club was legendary jazz drummer Billy Cobham, whose band included saxophonist/trumpeter Randy Brecker.
Cobham is 75 years old and performed an incredible seven-minute drum solo. The reason I was so amazed was because I barely had the arm strength to hold my phone up to record it in its entirety.
Two consecutive nights of future Hall of Fame artists, generations apart and what stood out most were the diverse crowds in attendance – traveling from various parts of the Bay Area.
Napa has become quite the destination for a wide range of popular events bringing an even wider range of large, diverse groups of visitors. Those include BottleRock, Napa Valley Film Festival, Festival Napa Valley, PGA/Safeway Open and much smaller events like this past weekend, to name just a few.
Local businesses often find it challenging to take advantage of these event opportunities to promote themselves, and I know how difficult/expensive it is to participate as a paid sponsor, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find creative sales and marketing strategies to integrate our brands into these event opportunities.
It could be as simple as sending “themed” emails to your database or mapping out an event calendar and setting up coinciding outgoing promotions accordingly.
An example would be having a “red carpet” wardrobe sale during the Napa Valley Film Festival; or setting up an in-store putting green for a chance to win prizes during the PGA/Safeway Open. There‘s no shortage of ideas to come up with, and the Chamber is always happy and here to assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Most of these bigger events are already top of mind for locals and visitors alike due to the built-in expenditure commitment for advertising and promotion purposes.
Adding your personalized “event-themed” email calendar to your database is a simple opportunity to piggyback on that advertising. Think of it as low-hanging fruit and give it a try.
It may also be worth the investment to simply purchase tickets and offer customers an opportunity to win them. Event managers may also be willing to trade tickets for the extra promotion of an event — depending on what type of exposure a business is able to provide in exchange. Trust me it works, I’ve been doing it for 30 years.
Kudos to Villa Romano: I recently received an email recognizing a local business that went above and beyond to accommodate a group of visitors during the blackout.
“Mr. Stanley:
I am writing to recognize the hospitality extended to our guests in a recent visit to Napa Valley. Villa Romano restaurant hosted our 34+ overseas guests for dinner during the power outage, opening the restaurant only for us.”
Thank you to the kind folks at Villa Romano. Your very kind gesture will benefit us all here in the valley.
Engage, connect and collaborate with the Napa Chamber of Commerce and join or renew today at napachamber.com.