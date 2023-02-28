I have a confession: I didn’t like networking. This may seem like a contradiction coming from someone who is part of a business and membership organization.

But then, I realized that it wasn’t networking that was the problem for me. It was my perspective and my internal definition of what “networking” was and the value it provides.

As we emerged from the pandemic – lockdowns, reduced contact, fewer in-person gatherings, loss of connections – to my shock, I had to admit that I actually missed networking. (What!?) I realized that the way I defined networking was limited and over-simplified.

As I was having my great networking awakening, I happened to pick up a special issue of the Harvard Business Review, that was solely dedicated to “The New Rules of Networking.”

It was serendipitous because it not only reinforced my newly found awareness, but also my instinct about the heart of this term that had formerly caused me to cringe.

One article in that issue stated that many professionals feel that networking makes them feel uncomfortable and phony. While some people have a natural passion for it, others see it as inauthentic.

But when we redefine “networking” to mean “making connections”, we see it through completely different lenses. Suggestions to reframe networking included the following: focus on learning, identify common interests, think broadly about what you can give, and find a higher purpose.

One of the many benefits of being a part of the Napa Chamber of Commerce is making connections. We may think automatically about business-to-customer, but Napa Chamber involvement is a powerful way to create business-to-business connections as well.

Napa Chamber Report: building on our success Napa Chamber: Jeri Hansen may be the new president and CEO of the Napa Chamber, but she's treading on familiar ground.

Over the last two months in my new position, I have witnessed these business-to-business relationships start and build before my eyes during Napa Chamber programs and activities.

As an example, at my first Coffee with the CEO meeting for new and prospective members, a representative from a local hotel met a new member from a sports facility, and they talked about how to develop a custom hotel and sports entertainment package for guests.

I’ve also watched as a member with a traveling pop-up cocktail and wine tasting rig brainstormed with someone in culinary hospitality about how they could work together to create special experiences for guests.

Our business community is diverse and innovative. We have long-time businesses standing shoulder to shoulder with those whose doors have newly opened.

Through engagement and involvement in the Napa Chamber, business owners, operators and employees find new opportunities, build knowledge, make connections, and together create something greater than the individual parts. If that is what “networking” is, well then count me in.

If you’d like to network in this newly defined way, don’t miss our Business After Hours at the Napa Valley Wine Train on Thurs., March 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy fine wines, delicious bites, a tour of the Wine Train, and business-to-business connections galore. You can register at NapaChamber.com.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

