Napa Chamber Report: building on our success

Remember that feeling of “the “first day” — whether it was the first day of school or the first day of a new job? That tingle of nerves and concern about the unknown, bundled up with the sense of potential?

That is how I felt on Jan. 3 as I walked through the doors of the Napa Chamber of Commerce as the new president and CEO. This time, however, my first day had the elements of the new, combined with the comfort of the familiar.

I have been involved with the Napa Chamber for more than two decades. I started in 2001 as a member of the business – agriculture committee, or “BizAg” as we called it. I also joined the legislative action committee and later was elected to the board of directors and the executive committee. In 2007, I was named chair of the board of directors. Following my term as chair, I remained on the board for several more years.

After my board tenure ended, I stayed engaged with the Chamber because it was important to me personally to stay informed and involved in our community. We did valuable work and enjoyed a sense of fun and camaraderie. I found mentors who helped guide me, and bonded with colleagues who became sounding boards and longtime friends.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, I worked with the Chamber board and former CEO Travis Stanley and established the countywide business advisory group to develop public health guidelines for our business sectors, so Napa businesses could receive state of California clearance to reopen in the most sensitive and safest way possible.

Napa County was one of the first counties in the state to receive this permission, which helped keep our local businesses afloat during a very difficult time. I continued to lead the government affairs and policies committee through 2022, keeping up to date and informed about local issues and key topics impacting our businesses and local workforce.

After the challenges we’ve faced over the past several years, we are seeing things from a fresh perspective and new way of thinking. I am eager to build on our current programs and introduce new ideas to empower businesses to be successful.

If you are already a member of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, I encourage you to re-engage and help shape the organization as we continue to evolve, so we can provide the support and services that you need to thrive. If you are not yet a member, we welcome your participation.

On that first official day on the job, I felt that nervous energy despite my years with the Chamber. It was a feeling of excitement and anticipation as I look at this organization with a fresh focus and strive to strengthen our role as the collective voice of the Napa business community.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

