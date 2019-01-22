My sincere apologies to my loyal readers – at least the countless many kind enough to tell me they’re reading my column when they actually aren’t — but our tireless work at the Napa Chamber of Commerce has literally not allowed me the time to be a consistent Register column contributor.
One of my resolutions for the New Year was to make a commitment to do a better job here.
In the meantime, here are a just a few of the things keeping us busy ...
Our sold-out 130th Annual Meeting and Awards luncheon is this Friday, and promises to be another great celebration of deserving local business owners and leaders, community stakeholders and local, state and federal elected officials.
We remain humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as the host and platform of this showcase event.
The Chamber is also finalizing the 2019 partnership for our increasingly popular Leads Over Lunch series.
I want to thank Eric and Heather Keffer (Cole’s Chop House) for last year’s very successful collaboration, Oenotri’s Tyler Rodde and Lauren Duncan (2016-17) and the Napa Valley Wine Train (2014-15) for taking what began as a box lunch gathering of eight members/guests, and helping us grow it into one of most popular connection programs of the Chamber – complete with sold-out crowds of up to 70 enjoying three-course meals from some of Napa’s top executive chefs.
We’re currently sorting through a fast-growing list of requests for potential hosts of Business After Hours.
This marks the first time in my four years that we’ve had this courtesy, which I take as yet another very positive sign that the hard work of the NCC staff is paying big dividends for our members.
We’re preparing to announce a major partnership with WSI Next Gen Marketing about becoming NCC’s “Preferred Marketing Partner” and taking the lead role on all things creative and marketing for the organization.
This should help us do a better job of sharing the stories of engaging, connecting and collaborating with our members in and around the Napa Valley business community.
Finally, and probably the most important order of business for NCC at this present moment, is finding a way to gather collaborating partners to assist in upgrading our present home at 1556 First St.
This will require the greatest collaboration in the history of the Chamber and include our President’s Circle partners in the City of Napa, members such as home improvement store(s), flooring companies, local contractors, architects, designers – basically any person or place willing to come together to provide products, goods or services to help take the last step on giving this community the Chamber it deserves; the Chamber that everyone is hearing so many positive things about – a home to match a reputation we’re working so diligently to improve each and every day.
Anyone interested in being a part of this “ultimate” community collaboration, please contact us at admin@napachamber.com, or call me directly at 707-254-1156. As always, we look forward to engaging, connecting and collaborating with you.