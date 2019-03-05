On Wednesday, April 10 at the Silverado Resort and Spa, WSI Next Gen Marketing and the Napa Chamber of Commerce will present their second premier Napa Valley Digital [Marketing] Summit.
Two years ago, our collaboration resulted in more than 120 attendees for a full day of useful presentations and discussion from Google, Sharpspring, Inc. Centro and Reputation.com.
The theme of the 2019 Digital Summit will be “Lead Generation,” and the roster of presenters will again include Google as its headliner. San Diego-based Sitetuners (sitetuners.com) has also been confirmed.
This year’s event will be an all-day affair that will include lunch and breakout sessions with each of the presenters. We’re hopeful this will provide for more intimate follow-up conversations with attendees.
Early Bird pricing is currently available for this event, which is sure to sell out. Go to napachamber.com today to register.
Local collaboration at its best
I recently attended a great collaborative event hosted by Congressman Mike Thompson, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, Alaina’s Voice and the Prolific Prep basketball club.
It was the final game of the 2018-19 season for the local prep basketball club, and the theme of the evening was “Enough – End Gun Violence.”
In addition to Thompson and Robertson, community leaders represented in attendance included Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, CEO Minh Tran, Superintendent Barbara Nemko and City Councilmember Doris Gentry.
Hannah Housley was presented with an original art piece of her daughter Alaina, painted and donated by renowned Bay Area pop portrait artist Blake Jamieson; go to blakejamieson.com to see his much-celebrated work.
It’s always nice to the see this amazing community wrap its very warm arms around worthy, beneficial causes, and this collaborative event was just another perfect example.
Upcoming NCC events:
Thursday, March 7 – Coffee with the CEO. Join me for a discussion about your business and how to maximize your chamber membership.
Thursday, March 11 – Marketing Seminar Series 2 featuring Rob Gemmel, Managing Principal of Addwater Marketing. Topic: “How Local Businesses Can Think Differently & Multiply Their Business”
Tuesday, March 12 – 9-11 a.m.- Sexual Harassment supervisor training, 11:30 – 12:30 – Sexual Harassment staff training.
Monday, March 18 – 6:00 – 7:30 –Marketing Seminar Series 3.
Thursday, March 21 – 5:30 – 7:00 Business After Hours at Napa Valley Distillery.
Sign up now at napachamber.com