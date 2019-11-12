The Napa Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Napa Valley community to join us in nominating and celebrating your favorite local business. The 131st Annual Meeting and Awards will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at the Westin Verasa’s Amphora ballroom from 11:30 a.m. -1:15 p.m.
If you haven’t attended our signature event in recent years, I hope you can take a moment to help recognize and honor NCC members and local businesses that remain the “backbone of our community.”
The Chamber is honored to host an event that serves as the platform to acknowledge the nominees/winners for Large and Small Business of the Year, Member of the Year, Customer Service Person of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
Award nominations close on Friday, Nov. 15 so only two days remain to go to napachamber.com" target="_blank">napachamber.com and nominate your favorite local business/employee at napachamber.com. Voting begins on Monday, Nov. 18 on the homepage of the chamber website.
Please note that we will also be introducing a new award category – Collaborating Community Champion of the Year.
This award has been established to recognize collaborative community efforts of two or more organizations to achieve a common goal. The NCC Board of Directors will work with me to nominate candidates for the first year of this award.
Nominees/partnerships for this new award must include one local 501 c (3) organization, and address social matters/issues that couldn’t have been addressed as effectively by efforts of a single organization.
All nonprofits, businesses, individuals and elected officials whose collaborative efforts made a significant impact on the Napa Valley community are eligible.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m really looking forward to celebrating all of the 2019 nominees/winners, and working with Caleb and Heather Sutter of 1700 Film and Media to produce their “award-winning” caliber videos that have become the real star of the show.
Barry Martin is returning as emcee/host, and, of course, there’s always a surprise or two in store for those in attendance.
In 2015 – my first luncheon as President/CEO — the event began with a surprise visit from 13-year old Nicolas Dillon.
Injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake of 2014, he appeared to deliver a personal ‘thank you’ message to the community whose support literally helped him get back on his feet after suffering a devastating back injury during that terrible disaster.
The same event ended with a congratulatory video message to Mayor Jill Techel (2014 Citizen of the Year) from Steph Curry and Steve Kerr of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
One of my favorite all-time video moments was watching the sold-out crowd when Alexis Handelman and Alexis Baking Company earned 2016 Small Business of the Year. Her emotional reaction to winning the award combined with the video storytelling of her three longtime dedicated employees of more than 20 years had attendees in tears.
This event will sell out soon — only four tables remain. You can still support it by purchasing a program ad or sponsorship.
For details go to napachamber.com.