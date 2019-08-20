Paula Wick, the longest tenured staff member of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, has retired following 17 years of dedicated service to the organization and its members.
Her support was invaluable during the five years I had the pleasure of working with her, and key to easing my transition into my new role as president/CEO.
She was always my go-to for generational family business information on our long-standing members, having personally interacted with most of them at some point in time during her tenure.
In addition to being full of helpful information and advice, Paula was always a beacon of positive light whenever I had doubts about some of the many changes in philosophy of the Chamber business model under my guidance.
She displays such dedication to everything in her life – family, spirituality, defeating cancer – and the Chamber was no different. She will be missed.
Please join us as we celebrate Paula with a retirement party on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Frias Family Vineyard tasting room; located at 1886 El Centro Ave. Space is limited and attendees must register in advance at napachamber.com. We look forward to seeing you there.
NCC Golf Tournament at PGA/Safeway Open is back!
Thanks to the collaboration and generosity of President’s Circle member Kaiser Permanente, the 2019 NCC Golf Tournament will again take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
The tournament is limited to 40 players, with all registration fees going to the Napa Chamber Foundation (501c3) to benefit a yet-to-be-determined, local non-profit. In 2018, the proceeds went to the Napa branch of Lilliput Children Services.
Also, for participating golfers only, the NCC Tournament Pre-Party will return this year and be hosted by Michelle and (winemaker/husband) Jamey Whetstone at their beautiful Whetstone Wine Cellars chateau/property. Charles Phan, dear friend and owner/executive chef of the Slanted Door San Francisco will provide bites.
You never know what other surprises could be in store. But in the past they’ve included appearances by Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton and Phan – who showed up at the last pre-party event just to pour an amazing selection of bourbons from his Hard Water restaurant/bourbon bar; which is located on the San Francisco Embarcadero. A vintage bottle of Pappy Van Winkle also made a guest appearance.
Welcome to Napa Hard Knocks:
Can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the 14th season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” with the Oakland Raiders: from the opening episode that included Antonio Brown arriving to his first practice with his new team via hot-air balloon, Napa Valley Aloft; to the hosting of the rookie team dinner at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge; to the picturesque scene of two Raiders players horseback riding through the vineyard trails at Shadybrook Estate Winery.
The marketing person in me gets really excited whenever I see Napa being promoted in such an amazing way.
It’s basically an “adults only” 60-minute infomercial due to the “harsh” language — and the brief, but disgusting, appearance of the bottom of the Brown’s frostbitten feet.