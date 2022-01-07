 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Chamber of Commerce

Napa Chamber:Which local business earned top honors in 2021?

The 132nd Napa Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards will take place on Friday, January 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

I’d like to acknowledge all the very deserving businesses and individuals who were nominated by their supporters, as well as those who showed up in record numbers to cast those nominations and votes, especially following the past 18 months of uncertainty in our local economy.

In my eight years as NCC President/CEO, the 3,500+ panel of nominating/voting community participants topped the second highest total (in 2019) by more than 1,000 tabulations.

Thank you everyone who purchased tickets, tables, ads and sponsorships for the soon-to-be sold-out luncheon. Our organization is proud and humbled to serve as the platform from which to acknowledge the award recipients, and we’re excited to unveil our 2022 NCC Board of Directors.

In a bit of breaking news, I’d like to congratulate Lani Burguin, current marketing director at Placer Title Company, on being selected as winner of the 2021 NCC Ambassador of the Year.

This award is nominated and voted by her peers and goes annually to one of the most dedicated individuals in our amazing volunteer support group — of which Lani served as co-chair for the past two years. Congratulations Lani, and well deserved.

Here is the list of event nominees and award categories:

Ambassador of the Year

Presented by Napa Chamber of Commerce

Nominated and selected by the NCC Ambassadors: Lani Burguin

Customer Service Person of the Year

Presented by Gliding Eagle

Ron Custis: Bank of Marin

Jakob Diehl: CryoAid

Melissa Murphy: Vintner’s Collective

Jake Scheideman: Napa Valley Velo

Member of the Year

Presented by Kaiser Permanente

-Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine

-Meritage Resort and Spa

-Orangetheory Fitness

-Wine Down Media (KVON/KVYN)

Small Business of the Year

Presented by BottleRock Presents

-Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop

-Computer Engineering Group

-Greene’s Cleaners

-Ristorante Allegria

Large Business of the Year

Presented by Redwood Credit Union

-John Anthony Family of Wines

-First Street Napa/Zapolski Real Estate

-Silverado Resort and Spa

-Treasury Wine Estates

Collaborating Community Champion

Presented by Pacaso

The Collaborating Community Champion was established in 2019 and recognizes the collaborative efforts of two or more organizations to achieve a common goal, while also benefiting our local community through their efforts.

Citizen of the Year

Presented by Mechanics Bank

Citizen of the Year is awarded annually to a community member whose tireless passion and demonstration of vision for Napa serves as an inspiration to many.

His/her expenditure of time, energy and resources to continually help shape our Valley as the best place in the world to live, work and play is the least of their contributions to this beautiful community. This award is nominated and voted on by NCC Board of Directors.

If you’re planning to attend but have yet to purchase tickets/tables, time is running out, as only four tables remain. Please go to napachamber.com to purchase your tickets/table today.

Thank you for engaging, connecting and collaborating with the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

Listen to the Sounds of Christmas Brass players perform "Adeste Fideles" at the South Napa Marketplace.

Travis Stanley

Stanley

Travis Stanley is the president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. Call 226-7455 or visit napachamber.com.

An essay contest for Napa County students

2/7/20 Biz Buzz

AUL Corp named was named Large Business of the Year by the Napa Chamber of Commerce. 

