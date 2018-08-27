I’ve noticed that even the holdouts have started including emoji (those little smiley faces or other images) in personal texts and emails.
And why not?
They’re fun, they’re whimsical, they brighten up our messaging.
Emoji can help convey emotion and personality; they help tell a story and build relationships.
Think of emoji as virtual body language that helps us understand intent.
Emoji have transcended personal communications; they’ve entered the business arena
Business push notifications — newsletters, email blasts —that include emoji in their subject lines are opened a whopping 254 percent more often than those without the digital smiley faces and icons, according to a Leanplum study provided to Mobile Marketer.
The response to notifications that include emoji is three times higher than it was last year.
I’m not the only one who is ramping up to emoji!
- Email messages with emoji in the subject lines are opened 66 percent more often than those without.
The average number of emoji used per message has doubled in the past year.
- While emoji were once derided as unprofessional for business communications, brands are steadily incorporating them into marketing messages to attract consumers’ attention and convey more meaning and emotion than what words alone can provide.
- Leanplum’s study of open rates for push notifications and emails demonstrates that emoji help capture mobile users’ attention amid the flurry of text-based communications.
A women’s clothing retailer saw an 81 percent lift in open rates and a 363 percent surge in revenue from outgoing messages that contained the icons.
- Emoji have shown massive influence on internet communication.
Last year, according to Facebook, more than 60 million emoji were sent every day on its core social network, while five billion were sent via its Messenger chat platform.
As people and brands grow more comfortable using emojis in everyday communications, these numbers will increase.
- July 17 is World Emoji Day.
The organizers present awards such as Best New Emoji, Most Anticipated Emoji, Excellence in Emoji Use and which emoji best represents 2018 as Emoji of the Year.
- The first emoji was created in 1999 in Japan. Since then, the collection has grown to more than 3,000 unique icons.
- Yes, there is an emoji newsletter to which you can subscribe. Look for an estimated 157 new emojis coming to major platforms throughout 2018.
Here’s something you might not know
You can change the skin color of emojis.
- Tap the “People” emoji section by tapping the smiley face option at the bottom of the emoji keyboard.
- Hold down the emoji face you want to change and slide your finger to select the skin tone you want.
- The selected emoji will stay that skin tone until you change it.
A few words of caution about emoji usage
Emojis are appropriate for some business emails in the same way that jokes are okay in some job interviews.
Know your audience. Avoid emojis if it’s a new acquaintance or if you’re uncertain how someone will respond. Keep in mind that not everyone loves a smiley face.