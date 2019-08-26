I’m a pretty creative person, so I’m always mulling over new topics for blog posts and other content for my website.
But let’s face it. Sometime the well just runs dry. This is the time of year when you’re trying to get the most out of Labor Day weekend, get your kids off to school or take a long-overdue fall vacation.
Here are easy ideas for fun, inventive posts:1. Trends
Look for trending topics on social media and comment on these trends. Analyze, agree, disagree and share a relevant experience.
2. Time travel
Drill down through your post archive. I have something like more than 300 blogs. Which posts can you revisit and repurpose, update and/or refresh?
Add a new introduction and conclusion to give it a facelift. Evergreen content endures.
3. Share a presentation
Have you given a presentation lately? Turn it into a blog post.
Identify the major bullet points, the biggest takeaway and audience reaction. Think about also adding this to SlideShare for additional SEO value.
4. Presentation/workshop/seminar/event
What have you attended that would make a great post? Profile the speaker and that person’s expertise.
Who was the audience and why was this important? Provide a testimonial or quote from the presenter. Link to the presenter’s website.
5. Showcase a member of your team
Or highlight a colleague, leader, someone in your family or community who’s making a big difference.
6. New applications
Have you discovered a great application that’s ridiculously easy to use, free and saves you time? Share this with everyone you know.
I’m delighted with my latest discovery. I’m currently working on newsletters using five different email applications. Besides the old standbys—Constant Comment, MailChimp and Vertical Response—I’m using Square.
My client is using Square for his payment system, so their proprietary newsletter app integrates with this data. It is by far the easiest to use of these five applications. I’m also using MailChimp’s MailerLite, a drag-and-drop-based application that’s very easy to use.
7. Discuss an issue
How about this? Will Congress regulate big technology firms? This may happen, but not with this generation of legislators.
From The Washington Monthly: “Chuck Schumer, one of the most powerful people in Washington, uses a flip phone. The kind of phone with a tiny screen and real buttons, designed for making actual phone calls, not writing emails. But then, the Senate minority leader rarely emails, he sends about one every four months. In case manufacturers stop making his favorite flip phone, Schumer has stockpiled ten of them.”
8. Knowledge sharing
Love free stock photo websites. These images are edgy, arty, stunning. Look for Pexels, Unsplash, Nappy.com. A drawback: If you’re looking for photos that are business-specific or with people over the age of 30, keep looking.
One more thing:
If you’re not subscribing to newsletters and publications that provide industry updates, start now. This is not only a critical part of your job, it’s the inspiration for endless blog topics.
Does your content marketing program need a boost? Let’s talk.