Marketing experts these days recommend incorporating video into your marketing program for a good reason.
Millennials, the new go-to demographic, love this communication channel. Videos are also an excellent way to increase your Google authority, helping you show up in search engines.
Pay-Per-Click (PPC) is another hot marketing trend. Google is making a stunning $100 million a day from Google Adwords—which means that millions of people around the globe are using PPC to help grow their businesses.
The question inevitably surfaces: is blogging still necessary?
With the hype around sexier marketing trends like video and PPC, you may be wondering if you still need to be blogging.
The answer is a resounding “yes.”
Blogging is, and will remain, an essential strategy for reaching your audience. A few stats from Hubspot:
- You have a 434 percent higher chance of being ranked highly on search engines if you feature a blog.
- Businesses using blogs as part of their content-marketing mix get 67 percent more leads than those who don’t.
Here are a few more reasons why you should keep on writing and posting high-quality blogs to your website.
1. Blogging is still the most critical content marketing tactic for 2018.
In a recent content marketing survey, 52 percent of respondents agreed that blogging is their most critical content-marketing tactic, followed by email newsletters (40 percent), social-media content (40 percent), then ebooks, in-person events and webinars. Only 30 percent of respondents considered video to be vital.
2. Blogging—not video—is the place to provide in-depth information.
Long-form content (2,000 words or more) performs systematically well. Forget the trend towards minimalism.
To rank well in search engines, a page should be at least 300 words.
My rule of thumb: Provide enough information to answer your clients’ questions; frontload information so that the reader is getting the most important information in the first paragraph.
3. People trust blogs. Think of your blog as your own platform. This is where you can create your online personality. It’s here where you can differentiate yourself.
4. Blogging drives web traffic. I love this one: The SEO industry couldn’t survive without words. Your blog is where your words go. One more thing: Your website’s landing pages should also be at least 300 words. More is great, but 300 words is the target.
5. Blogging spurs inbound links. Companies who blog receive 97 percent more links to their website than those who don’t.
6. Effectiveness. An estimated 55 percent of bloggers report that they get positive results from blogging.
7. Blogs have evolved. Today’s readers expect transparent storytelling and great, accessible content. Avoid promotion; provide information that helps people do their jobs. Keep it lively and don’t be afraid to share your opinions.
8. Your blog works in tandem with social media. Without a blog to promote on social, you’re missing an opportunity to drive high-quality engagement.
Having trouble committing to a blog?
Create an editorial calendar and line up topics a few months in advance. Calendar time each week to write. Don’t be afraid to steal ideas.