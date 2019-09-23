A few weeks ago, I wrote about creating a LinkedIn company page — the page that’s about your company rather than you, as an individual.
Let’s talk about optimizing that page so that it’s consistent with your brand and overall online presence and that it’s optimized so it contributes to your Google authority.
1. Provide comprehensive information in your profile fields
LinkedIn’s profile and page content is searchable by users from both within and outside the LinkedIn platform.
That means that users don’t have to be logged into LinkedIn to find you. This dramatically ups the game.
You want to make sure you’re not missing opportunities to promote your business.
Contact information changes and our business focuses evolves
Make sure your website URL and other information are correct.
I try to check my company description every six months or so to make sure this is how I want to be positioning myself. In this section, you can identify up to 20 specialties and three hashtags.
These specialties are your keywords, so be thoughtful and thorough. These will help direct the right traffic to your page.
2. Personalize your LinkedIn Page URL
All company pages and profiles are given a standard-issue LinkedIn URL, but you can create a vanity URL.
In the upper right corner you’ll see an “Admin Tools” dropdown menu. Click on this, then “Public URL.”
You’ll be presented with a field to fill in your proposed URL. If someone else already has your URL, you’ll have to get a little creative.
3. Add or update your background image
If you don’t have a background image, it’s time to add one. It provides polish and visual texture. Choose an image that’s reflective of what your company does. Make this a distinctive banner, perhaps including a call to action. Image specs: jpg or png file, 1536 x 768 pixels.
5. Make every character in your headline count
Appearing immediately under your company’s name, your page headline is prime real estate when it comes to communicating your brand message.
For both personal and company profile pages, your headline needs to grab readers’ attention and make them want to read more.
LinkedIn profile headlines have a 120-character limit. Test this on a mobile device to see how it looks.
6. Optimize your page content for both humans and search engines
LinkedIn wants you to think of your company page as a central location where people can find out more about your organization.
Create both an overview and accompanying page content which tells your business’s story in a compelling way. Frontload your company’s overview, as this is the content that will be visible to users across devices.
7. Be on the lookout for new features
LinkedIn is on the move, and they’re providing a lot of value. You may want to sign up for their newsletters to leverage some of their tools — many of them completely free.
Next up: Showcase pages. Do you have questions about using social media for your business? Give me a call.