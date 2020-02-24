Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Facebook and YouTube ads and election security

Facebook has 35,000 people working on its security teamFounder Mark Zuckerberg made an earlier announcement that Facebook would not monitor political ads because it would be interfering with free speech.

A massive outcry appears to have had an impact. Facebook reportedly now has more than 35,000 people working on its security initiatives, with an annual budget well into the billions of dollars.

After the Cambridge Analytica meltdown in 2016, Facebook apparently has become better able to seek out and remove foreign influence networks.

It’s relying on an experienced team of former intelligence officials, digital forensics experts and investigative journalists.

These aren’t a bunch of kids with some social media savvy. These are experts across a wide range of disciplines who come with a big collective price tag.

Elections are being won and lost on social platformsTrump and Clinton together spent $81 million on Facebook ads in 2016. But social app policy decisions have global impact and these new guidelines are impressive.

Yet social apps are still in the business of driving engagement. They love to promote or host controversial content because it drives engagement and satisfies their performance goals.