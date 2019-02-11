Sometimes we forget how effective case studies can be.
Rather than just telling your audience what you do, this is an opportunity to actually demonstrate your ability to effect change, to showcase your expertise, to document how you’ve successfully helped your clients increase sales.
Case study
In the original article, we took a look at how one small Napa Valley business owner used two simple online tools to significantly increase his revenue.
Now more than a year later, those same two online tools have actually doubled his revenue, month-over-month.
Bill Ryan has lived in St. Helena for more than 40 years.
He retired years ago after a long, successful career in sales and marketing management positions at Beringer.
Bill’s a busy guy. An avid fisherman, he writes a weekly fishing report for The Napa Valley Register and a monthly column for “The St. Helena Star.”
Bill also has a little mobile notary business. When we met, I wondered why a marketing guy’s only form of advertising was a pathetic bumper sticker that said “Notary.”
Increase visibility
A simple website would be easy and inexpensive to develop.
It would dramatically increase his visibility for prospective new clients—especially visitors to Napa Valley who might need to notarize documents while they’re here.
I eventually wore Bill down. We collaborated on content, scheduled a photo shoot, identified and uploaded images, purchased and set up a domain and launched St. Helena Notary on the Go within just a few weeks.
Next up: Leveraging the power of Yelp
When I asked Bill why he wasn’t on Yelp, he didn’t really have an answer.
His is the kind of business for which Yelp can be effective, so we created a Yelp page and uploaded a few images.
Yelp won’t work without reviews, so Bill began asking his clients for reviews. For some, he follows up with an email, thanking them for their business — this is Relationship Building 101, and it’s been extremely successful for Bill.
The results: Business has doubled month/month
Bill’s client list includes a fair number of regular corporate clients, lots of old friends and neighbors.
Increasingly, however, he’s getting calls from people around the country—New York, Washington. D.C., Portland, Dallas and Los Angeles.
They’re either on their way to Napa Valley or already here and need to have documents notarized. They find him through Google or Yelp and love his 5-star reviews.
A simple website and a Yelp page are doing
their jobs
These very fundamental online assets are responsible for Bill’s dramatic month/month revenue growth at an extremely modest cost.
Case studies
Including an actual client in a case study provides validity, but if there are privacy issues, don’t. But do provide details.
Show how you helped a client solve problems, increase revenue, streamline operations, open up new marketing channels.
