You may have noticed single-page websites popping up around the internet. They’re especially popular with designers because they’re a great way to host portfolios. Apps and product sites also favor this design option that doesn’t require a lot of content or drilldown.
A single-page website: One that fits on a single page
Single-page websites are fully loaded in the initial page load. There’s no drilldown, no navigation bar or clicking because there’s nowhere else to go!
Single-page websites can be efficient, and they’re a natural outgrowth of the mobile movement -- visitors don’t have to wait for pages to load.
Things to love about single-page websites
• Ease of use and maintenance.
• High conversion rates.
• Look great on every browsing device, falling within mobile-friendly guidelines.
• Professional-looking websites can be built in a matter of hours; updates easily achieved.
There are other scenarios when a single-page website is the perfect solution
• Freelancers. If you’re a freelancer, a single-page is the perfect way to host your work and give potential employers a bit of information about you. You can also include a simple contact intake form.
• Landing pages. This is the ideal solution for a campaign. A single-page website lets you create messaging and efficiently run A/B tests.
• Simple website needs. Think about a pop-up store. A simple website with a brief introduction, photos and contact information is the perfect solution for a temporary business.
The downside
The average website is likely optimized for 20 to 50 or more keywords. Remember that one-page websites are all about images or other information.
How can you optimize for 50 keywords on a site that has virtually no content? You can’t. And that’s the biggest drawback to single-page websites.
• If Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an important component of your website and marketing strategy, this is not the best solution for you.
• Real websites include multiple pages designed around users’ needs and the website owner’s goals. Let visitors pick their paths based on their needs and then present them with information created just for them.
We can do this with a multiple-page website, but we can’t easily do this with a single-page website.
Popularity likely to continue, as it serves a need
In a traditional web environment, it’s all about grabbing users with keyword search, getting them to land on your site and then funneling them towards a contact form, page, or phone number.
With single-page websites, there’s nowhere for the user to get distracted — every part of the page drives them toward a conversion point, driving more leads and business.
While single-page design won’t take over the future of web design, it likely will continue to leave its mark through 2019 because it serves a real need.
Is this right for you?
The best approach: Think about what you want to include on your website. Sketch it out, identifying images and content.
Give me a call, and let’s determine if this is the right solution for your business at this time. It’s easy to build out this kind of website!