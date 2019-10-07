Are you tired of your dated website but not up to creating a new one?
There may be a work-around
If your website was built in WordPress, in many cases we can apply a new design theme to achieve a complete transformation.
I’m working on one of these projects now, and it’s a remarkably easy solution that dramatically extends a website’s shelf life.
My client is a small CPA firm with some specialties—that are not getting promoted
Their website is nearly eight years old. While the new theme is a significant improvement, there remains the matter of new content, images and improved navigation.
In the last few years, new partners with unique specialties have joined the firm and it’s time to promote their expertise.
- Besides being a CPA, “John” has a real estate background, does appraisals and works with industry clients to put financial systems into place. Having been a real estate agent, he knows that financials can be somewhat chaotic for real estate industry professionals.
- “Sarah” is doing some work as an outsourced CFO. She’s working with several of her clients to take a more strategic role. She works closely with the firms’ bookkeepers for day-to-day accounting, which frees her up to take on a more strategic role.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah is doing forecasting, putting financial systems in place, analyzing cash flow and taxes. It’s a win-win for clients and Sarah — tax season is relatively stress-free.
- One of the partners has a Ph.D. in taxation and years of experience. He also teaches a class at UC Berkeley. Time to promote this guy!
Their old website was not showcasing their skills or expertise
My clients launched their site without a thought to SEO or attracting new clients. Like many of us, they were delighted to have it finished! But they know they’ve been missing opportunities.
We:
- Identified lively new images that are representative of their typical clients, and we updated the homepage slider, adding visual appeal and energy to their site.
- Rewrote their bios to showcase their wide range of experience. One partner works with international clients to keep them in compliance with U.S. tax laws.
- Developed case studies that showcase how they work with their clients. Working with a CPA can be intimidating. People want to know about timing, the process, what they need to bring to their first meeting. They want to know about confidentiality.
- Updated the testimonial page so endorsements are fully fleshed out.
- Turned the business name into a logo and tagline with use of a more stylish font. It has more marketing presence now.
- Fleshed out the Yoast plugin on the back end to improve SEO.
- Added calls to action, making it easy for a user to contact them for more information.
A series of incremental changes contributed to an important website makeover
If your website is dated and not generating leads, rather than starting from scratch with a whole new one, think of a makeover. This might be a solution for you. Let’s talk about your website.