Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Single-page website: The right strategy for your business?

I’m working with a client who has a new business that he wants to promote.
It’s related to his existing business, but we decided to brand, launch and market this as a standalone entity.
We also decided that a one-page website was the perfect solution for his online presence — at least for now.
Is a one-page website right for you?
How does a single-page website work?
It’s simple. There’s no clicking. Ever. No complex navigation schematic or buttons. Everything lives on one page. All you do is scroll.
There’s lots to love about single-page websites
- Professional-looking websites; can be built in a matter of hours; they’re easily updated.
- High conversion rates — no distractions.
- Fall within mobile-friendly guidelines, look great across all browsing devices.
- Ideal for those who need a quick website for a promotion — a pop-up event or store.
- Perfect solution for an artist, for instance, who might be doing a gallery showing. User lands on the website and simply scrolls down the page.
- Call out contact information on the header and footer, plenty of room for featured information.
- Ideal way to set up landing page for a campaign. A single-page website lets you create messaging and efficiently run tests.
Ideal for users accessing information on mobile devices
Another thing that makes this model attractive is that with an increasing number of users accessing information via mobile rather than their desktop computers, information delivery has been re-engineered from a formal drop-down schematic with drill down to one that is less structured and relies on scrolling. A single-page website fits perfectly into this design model.
Drawbacks? You’re missing out on search engine optimization opportunities (SEO)
Single-page websites are designed around a central topic or theme — a keyword — so single-page websites can only target that single phrase.
Multipage websites have more chances of ranking higher in search because they’re optimized for more keywords.
Something else to think about: We’re on a website to find more information
On a single-page website, it’s generally hard to find specific, comprehensive content — there isn’t space to create a separate page for each topic.
It can be frustrating to land on a website and find a couple of sentences that really don’t provide enough details to answer our questions. For a single-page website, you really need to think about key messaging, then minimize everything else.
Include a strong call to action
On the other hand, with single-page websites, there’s nowhere for the user to get distracted — every part of the page leads them toward a conversion point, driving more leads and business.
The right tool for the job: Single-page design deserves a place at the table
While single-page design won’t take over the future of web design, it likely will continue to be included in web development conversations because it fulfills a genuine need.
Do you have a business or product launch that would be a good fit for a one-page website? Give me a call and let’s talk about your one-page website strategy!
