Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Single-page website: The right strategy for your business?

Ideal for users accessing information on mobile devices

Another thing that makes this model attractive is that with an increasing number of users accessing information via mobile rather than their desktop computers, information delivery has been re-engineered from a formal drop-down schematic with drill down to one that is less structured and relies on scrolling. A single-page website fits perfectly into this design model.

Drawbacks? You’re missing out on search engine optimization opportunities (SEO)

Single-page websites are designed around a central topic or theme — a keyword — so single-page websites can only target that single phrase.

Multipage websites have more chances of ranking higher in search because they’re optimized for more keywords.

Something else to think about: We’re on a website to find more information

On a single-page website, it’s generally hard to find specific, comprehensive content — there isn’t space to create a separate page for each topic.