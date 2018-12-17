It’s the holidays, with brands working overtime to leverage the most wonderful time of the year.
I’m on the hunt for the best holiday ads of 2018. I look for messages that are simple and compelling, that leave us deeply touched with the spirit of giving and the importance of spending the holidays with people we love.
In the meantime, a couple of my all-time favorites.
Apple, as always, rocks the best ads, and we can learn a lot from their campaigns
Apple ads are sleek, smart and creative, often using stark black and white images to tell their stories.
The overarching message, of course, is that these beautiful products are elite. If we buy them and spend the next few years sucking up to Apple’s Genius Bar, we’ll become part of this elite community.
Last year’s ad, featuring two dancers in a winter snowfall, was simply breathtaking.
This ad is called Sway; its tagline: Move someone this holiday. The dancers are actually husband and wife dancers who met in a NY dance audition!
A Polish ad may be the best Christmas ad ever
This ad belongs in my pantheon.
It begins with a nice older man as he orders a book online and receives the delivery of “English for Beginners.”
He practices his English aloud as he goes about his daily routine—on the bus, during breakfast, in the bathtub. He stares at a rubber duck and carefully enunciates, “I love you. You are perfect.”
He labels his dog, his knife and fork and his toothpaste with Post-It notes.
He continues an imaginary dialog as he eats his dinner. Watching TV can be a great learning tool, and he picks up phrases from American action films.
“Go ahead, make my day.”
The arrival of a suitcase explains his language lessons
One day, a suitcase arrives, and we begin to understand why he’s learning a new language.
We watch as he carefully packs, and we follow him to the airport, across the sea and into the warm embrace of his son at the front door of his London home.
When his little granddaughter emerges from her bedroom, he kneels down and gently says, “I am your grandpa.”
This wonderful ad is by Allegro, the most popular online marketplace in Poland.
According to their spokespeople, “For years, we’ve strived to make Allegro the largest e-commerce platform in the CEE (Central and Eastern European) region, and to our customers, bring joy, touch the heart and cause a smile.”
I’ve watched this ad more times than I’ll admit, and I’m not alone.
It went totally viral and has been viewed more than 15 million times. Allegro clearly touched a lot of hearts with this wonderful ad.
Looking back, it seems that we’ve endured a year of endless crisis; lies and chicanery; fires, floods and shootouts.
Too many people have lost more than they can bear. Yet the new year brings a promise of optimism and hope.
I wish everyone a wonderful holiday and new year.