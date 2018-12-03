I’m working with a client whose website is 15 years old.
Unlike us, websites don’t improve with age. The biggest problem, of course, is that a 15-year old site isn’t mobile friendly in our mobile-mad world.
My client is well aware of this, of course. But a new website is always a major initiative, and there are often bigger priorities.
The fact remains that a website is where people go to learn more about you, and it’s hard to overestimate the power of a website as the cornerstone of your marketing strategy.
If a new website or a site refresh is part of your 2019 marketing plan, here are some design trends:
1. Speed.
Users now expect a site to load in two seconds or fewer; they will abandon a site if it takes three seconds or more.
2. Flat design
Look for clean, minimalist flat design.
Flat design helps a site fulfill speed requirements that search engines love. It helps hold high SEO value and gets rid of clutter. Think bright colors, clean and crisp edges, lots of open space, simple imagery and sans-serif fonts.
3. Mobile first search
In 2015, the number of mobile searches overtook those from desktop computers.
The result? Mobile has had a huge influence on website design. Meeting the demands of mobile users will likely continue for the foreseeable future.
4. Broken-grid layout
Grids have been used for decades on webpages, newspapers and ads for content alignment and consistency. You may not see grid lines, but someone used a grid to develop the layout.
Now, asymmetry and broken grids are gaining popularity. Look for unusual placements, layering with different colors and textures, repeating irregular patterns, use of white space and creative typography.
5. Shapes.
People associate thoughts and emotions with shapes. Rectangles represent stability, circles are unity and triangles are dynamic.
Creative use of particular shapes or combinations of shapes can be used to influence user emotions or feelings. Shapes help draw attention to those parts of a page that you want your visitors to notice.
6. Single-page design.
These websites are one page rather than multiple landing pages arranged in a navigational hierarchy.
The downside: In terms of SEO, it’s harder to rank for particular keywords and other advanced SEO techniques.
The benefits: Pageless design scores big when it comes to load time. They also look great on every browsing device, are scalable, easily managed and have high conversion rates. They’re great for pop-up businesses and those with limited budgets.
7. Micro-animations
Micro-animations direct us through tasks as we interact with digital products.
Examples? We fill out a form and we’ll be presented with a little animated check mark to reward us for successfully completing it. We see and use these every day on both desktop and mobile.
In many situations, they’re replacing those annoying captcha screens.
Is a new website in your 2019 marketing plan? Questions about platforms, content and making the most of your marketing budget? Give me a call!