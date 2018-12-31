If one of your New Year goals is to begin or beef up your content marketing program, here are some tips.
Content marketing propels awareness, builds trust and drives sales
Content is the backbone of the web and includes landing pages, blogs, white papers, eBooks and social media posts.
Content is what generates organic SEO (search engine optimization) for your website. Questions surface about whether or not blogs are still important -- remember that search-engine ranking starts with keywords — blogs remain the best way to populate your site with quality content.
Images/photos
Websites have become increasingly visual, and those with images perform better than those without. But think about mixing up visual content.
• Infographics are very effective and easy to create. I’ve been using a free app called Piktochart that’s ridiculously easy to use and I’m finding new ways to use it.
• Use a quote or testimonial as a pullquote — it becomes a graphic and it’s a great way to draw attention to an important statement while also providing visual appeal.
• Slide presentations. Upload slide presentations as PDF files. Provide an overview and a key image to entice your readers.
• Animated GIFs have become part of the landscape.
Videos
Videos have become very popular — especially among younger users.
They also boost your SEO value. There are many DIY tools for creating your own videos, but the quality can be marginal. Think about what you want your ideal clients to be viewing. Videos can be:
• How to/instructional
• Interviews
• Quick tips
• Webinar recordings
YouTube and Facebook are the most popular channels for publishing video content. YouTube tends to do better with longer-form video.
e-Books
Electronic books — e-Books -- have become incredibly popular.
They provide significant value by offering long-form topical discussion. E-books are typically PDF files and include a mix of text and images.
White papers
White papers are longer-form content used to convey data-driven insights or case studies. Like e-Books, white papers are also great lead magnets.
Identify keywords
Using keywords correctly will help your content rank higher.
Doing keyword research is an important part of every content marketing program. Use free tools such as Google Keyword Planner or Ubersuggest.
• Use keywords in the title of your content.
• Mention keywords at least once in the first paragraph of your post.
• Use your keyword in at least one heading.
• Maintain a keyword ratio of 2 percent of total word count.
Note that search engines are becoming smart and intuitive. They know the difference between natural keyword usage and keyword stuffing.
Longer blog posts typically perform best
When writing blog posts, longer is usually better -- 2,000 words is good minimum target for your articles. You’re thinking “Nobody is ever going to read this!”
Buzzsumo.com analyzed 100 million articles, and found that people are more likely to share longer articles.
I believe you need at least 300 words to rank well. Front load your article, with the most important information in the first couple of paragraphs.
