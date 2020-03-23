Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: You, your marketing and the role of psychology

I suspect I’m not the only one gets so caught up in the frenzy of crossing stuff off my to-do list that I lose track of my bigger goal — actually reaching my clients with great information.

We need to be sharing insights that will help them do their jobs, showcasing expertise that will make us look like heroes.

All of this, of course, has to be immediate — we have three seconds to put this all together to capture audience attention.

Reaching your audience on an emotional level; identifying the pain

We’re appealing to the emotions of our audiences. Those emotions are processing information five times faster than our brains, and they make a more lasting imprint.

Whether you’re writing a blog, a newsletter, an e-book or a social media post, the principles are the same.

If you’re writing a newsletter, the subject line should be reach people emotionally — initiating excitement, urgency — even low-level anxiety. They’re all motivators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our brains love images