Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Big changes to iPhone operating system

iPhone users: Get ready for one of their biggest updates ever.

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 14, will be released this fall. Depending on your comfort level, this is either a cause for celebration or deep mourning.

I just read through an impressive list of enhancements. While I suspect that the geekier among us can’t wait to get their hands on the new phone, this may not be so exciting for those with more modest needs--those who simply want to pick up their phones and make a call.

Be forewarned: The Home screen will be redesigned

This is always a little disorienting, regardless of the benefits, and there will be a learning curve.

• Artificial intelligence (AI) has played an important role in the new functionality.

• Siri got a whole lot smarter, answering a greater range of questions, now sending audio messages. Apple increased the number of languages that Siri understands, and you can now ask Siri to translate words, phrases, and sentences in more than 65 language pairs. Great if we ever get to travel again.