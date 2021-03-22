Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Clubhouse: The hot, new audio-only app

Other Clubhouse celebs include Oprah, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. California Congressman Ted Lieu and retired Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia have also joined the Clubhouse discussions.

Clubhouse hype and its audience continue to grow. Some stats that will get your attention

This app is still in its infancy—it will celebrate its first birthday in April 2021.

• Clubhouse has about 2M weekly active users, as of the beginning of March.

• Clubhouse has just nine employees.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The app was initially valued at $100M. How is this possible?

• It began with 1,500 beta users in April 2020.

• Clubhouse's owners haven't done any significant press; it doesn't have a real website.

• Yet Clubhouse was valued at $100M in May 2020 after an initial round of Series A funding with a $12M investment from VC Andreessen Horowitz.

• Clubhouse has a large population of celebrities and elite users—exclusivity is, of course, a large part of its appeal. As it grows, it will lose some of that exclusivity. How will it continue to set itself apart?