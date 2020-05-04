Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: COVID downtime: Learn new skills, like Promo

This little tool is pretty snappy. It’s fun, easy to use and affordable. I spent a few hours figuring out how to create my own little four-frame video that I can use in a number of ways — on social media sites or a website to promote a new product or sale.

I’m doing a YouTube advertising campaign with one client, and this application will pair with the video, then link to a landing page on our website.

Use Promo as a ready-to-use product or customize

Promo.com be used as is. Choose from millions of stock footage clips, high-quality photos and royalty-free music.

Add your logo, swap out the text and it’s ready to go. But I like to customize this product. It’s very easy to import your own images or a video into the application.

You have little frames where you can then select from Promo’s music choices and your own content. You can choose the font and how you want the text to show up on the video—it can slide in or pop and land on the page, etc.

Wrap up your little video with a call to action—your name, contact information and logo.

This is a great time to create or update your website