Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Did COVID-19 wreak havoc on your marketing plan?

Think carefully about how you define ‘conversion’. You need to able to track the effectiveness of your advertising. If it’s successful, include it in next year’s marketing budget. If not, cut your losses and move on.

And my client? We’ve successfully circumvented these one-off ad spends because they weren’t in the marketing plan!

Smart business owners create detailed marketing plans, budgets and timelines every year so they know how much they’re spending, who’s responsible for executing each tactic.

A plan will help identify your audience and the return on investment of your marketing dollars. Even small businesses with limited budgets should be tracking their spend—and that includes pro-bono donations.

A few hundred dollars here and there — these add up. Think instead about cause marketing — supporting one cause and becoming known for this. Team with another company to extend your resources.

In its simplest form, a marketing plan is a blueprint for your communication activities

A marketing plan is a detailed road map that outlines strategies, tactics, activities, costs and projected results over a period of time. It can be as simple as a spreadsheet or it can be detailed in a CRM system.