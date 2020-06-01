Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Did COVID-19 wreak havoc on your marketing plan?

If you developed a marketing plan for 2020, there’s a good chance you’re revising it right now.
One of my clients is a small Oakland construction company. They started out the year with some terrific new commercial projects in their pipeline.
In March, COVID-19 brought these projects to a screeching halt. While the company started back to work a week ago, some of those projects have stalled indefinitely.
Now we’re refocusing, looking for smaller projects that we can turn around quickly to generate cash flow.
Our target is homeowners converting spare rooms, garages and attics into home offices to meet the demands of the new virtual workforce.
Another client is a complete sucker for some ad salespeople
He’s a really busy guy, and getting on his calendar is a challenge. But somehow, ad salespeople not only get through to him, they convince him that their exclusive offers will reach thousands of households in the upscale neighborhoods he wants to reach. But these one-time offers are not always the best use of his marketing dollars.
This is why you need a marketing plan: One-off spends are really bad ideas
Whether it’s a print ad, pay-per-click (PPC) or direct mail, you need to be in this for the long haul. It’s relationship-building. If you’re doing PPC advertising on Facebook, Google or YouTube, you need to monitor your ads and make adjustments.
Think carefully about how you define ‘conversion’. You need to able to track the effectiveness of your advertising. If it’s successful, include it in next year’s marketing budget. If not, cut your losses and move on.
And my client? We’ve successfully circumvented these one-off ad spends because they weren’t in the marketing plan!
Smart business owners create detailed marketing plans, budgets and timelines every year so they know how much they’re spending, who’s responsible for executing each tactic.
A plan will help identify your audience and the return on investment of your marketing dollars. Even small businesses with limited budgets should be tracking their spend—and that includes pro-bono donations.
A few hundred dollars here and there — these add up. Think instead about cause marketing — supporting one cause and becoming known for this. Team with another company to extend your resources.
In its simplest form, a marketing plan is a blueprint for your communication activities
A marketing plan is a detailed road map that outlines strategies, tactics, activities, costs and projected results over a period of time. It can be as simple as a spreadsheet or it can be detailed in a CRM system.
It can include attachments. It’s the marketing actions you take to achieve the objectives that meet profit goals. It includes your website, newsletters, online marketing, new collateral development, branding, networking, etc. It’s a working document that changes as the economy and other external factors affect your business.
Is your business adapting to the COVID-19-altered economy? Let’s talk about a marketing plan and tactics that will help you identify and meet new objectives.
Stay safe!
Contact Janet at 510-292-1843 or jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.
