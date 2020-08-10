Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: How pay-per-click ads can benefit your business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For one of my clients, we’ve developed animated explainer videos that we’re using for YouTube advertising.

For each video, I’ve created a corresponding landing page that lives on our website. This page is only accessible to those who watch our ads/videos and click on the call to action.

It’s been running for a little more than a month; we’ve closely identified our audience, our cost-per-click (CPC) is around $2.25, and we’re getting a nice increase in website traffic and calls. I’m carefully monitoring and tracking this effort.

What is a Quality Score and why does it matter?

Landing pages are often a potential customer’s first interaction with a brand, and they set the stage for an ongoing relationship.

Quality Score is an approximation of your keywords’ and ads’ relevance to your target audience. It’s usually represented as a number from 1-10. Search engines and social media platforms use this metric to decide which ads to show and how much to charge for each click or impression.

Google ads pioneered Quality Score in their ad rank algorithm to reward those advertisers with relevant ads with a lower CPC.