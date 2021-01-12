Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Is this the year you’ll finally update your website?

Who besides me has promised that 2021 is the year you will finally create a new website?

If so, focus on a simple, stable, mobile-friendly design. Think about your navigation; grouping information so users easily can find what they’re looking for.

Easy ways to add videos to your website

Thanks to YouTube, more than 75% of people now are using videos in their marketing. Videos are a great way to promote a new product, introduce a new member of your team or explain a process that can be confusing.

One of my clients is rebranding, and we’re doing YouTube advertising using animated explainers and whiteboard videos.

These 60-second animated videos have been very successful—our YouTube campaign has doubled our website traffic.

I write the scripts and generally map out storyboards before handing these off to our vendor for development. This campaign is proving to be effective and affordable.

For a quick video fix, I’ve been using an application called Promo.com to make short little promotional videos. It’s easy to use—insert images, choose music, add some text, save and upload. They’re snappy and fun.