Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Meet the coronavirus heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How quickly we’ve gone from social distancing to sheltering in place to the realization that somehow our world has irrevocably changed.

In the meantime, we sneak out for food, to hunt down toilet paper and stock up on wine. We take a walk, go for a bike ride to help manage stress.

We follow the news, trying to figure out why the rest of the country isn’t as terrified by the scale of this insidious disease as we are. What’s important is following the rules because people’s lives are at stake.

A shout-out

to Andrew CuomoGovernor Cuomo had the vision to understand the implications of this disease and acted decisively because the Trump administration was caught up in its usual blame game.

Cuomo shut down restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses. He turned the Javits Center into a hospital. He called recently retired doctors and nurses back to work to help relieve the healthcare staff who are working punishing shifts. Medical students are graduating early and joining them, as mental health professionals volunteer their time.

Thanks to the people who are volunteering, filling a need and doing their jobs: