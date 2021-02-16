Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Nine easy ways to increase web traffic

4. Page titles.

Keep them short and concise. Google truncates anything more than 70 characters. Big tip: Populate your page title with those keywords for which you want to rank.

5. Identify keyword focus and write metadescriptions for each page.

A metadescription should accurately summarize the page’s content. Use keywords and think about the value visitors are getting from your site.

6. Use alt tags.

Alt tags are text fields that you see when you upload images to your site. If an image doesn’t load, the viewer will see the description and understand what the image is contributing to the story.

7. Check for broken links.

It’s frustrating to click on a link and get a 404 error. If the page is no longer available, remove the link.

8. Identify duplicate content.

Bots look for content and index it. When there is duplication, they get confused and can’t identify the best result. The result is a stalemate. If you want to repeat something — which we often do — identify one home, then link to that content.