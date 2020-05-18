Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Post-COVID marketing challenges

Zooming in your PJsOne unintended side effect of the lockdown has been the dismantling of the corporate façade, of office formalities.

Doing a Zoom meeting in your pajamas with kids wrestling in the background tends to humanize us. It also brings us together.

Preparing ourselves

for what comes nextWe all want our lives back. Some are angry about the way our government has mismanaged this crisis, heartbroken by the unnecessary loss of lives.

But by now, we all understand that our former lives are going to be out of reach for a long, long time.

This is the perfect time to be developing a marketing plan that leverages online delivery.

Think about creating some case studies. Then think about how you’re going to use these. I’m working with one client and we’re creating animated explainer videos for YouTube advertising.

Or maybe it’s time to finally update your website. Let’s talk! And please stay safe.

Contact Janet at 510-292-1843 or jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.