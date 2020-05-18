Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Post-COVID marketing challenges

While we’ve been confined to quarters, consumer buying behavior shifted significantly—and there’s more bad news for brick-and-mortar retailers.
These stats tell the story:
- eCommerce orders are up a whopping 108%
- Our daily Facebook habit has increased 27%, YouTube 15%, TikTok 15%
- 42% of us believe the way we shop will fundamentally change
The shift towards eCommerce has revved into high gear
The shocking bankruptcy/closing of some of retail’s oldest and most storied brands—the department stores—will further impact the way we shop.
These behemoths have traditionally filled mall parking lots. Now those malls will likely shutter as consumers switch to online shopping.
The challenges
of changeSmart businesses need to be nimble and adapt to change. I know one business owner who closed down one office, furloughed a few employees and began offering virtual services. All within one week. This is a guy who’s not afraid to make decisions and move on them.
One approach might rely on the messaging that so many have been sharing—that we’re all in this together. Somehow that’s comforting.
With increased online engagement, conversion is now essential to business success
With reduced budgets, we are all content creators. We’re sharing photos and videos across social platforms.
These are personal brand experiences that now have an official name: User-Generated Content (USG); and it’s USG that potential customers trust.
People are looking for authenticity and connection. USG can be sustainable and cost-effective, the way to build trust, grow sales and deepen relationships.
Building trust:
Be the source of consumer confidenceOne way to generate trust is through shared, authentic experiences. How to do this?
By showing off our happy customers. Think case studies, showcasing successes. According to Nielsen Research, 92% of consumers trust earned media, like UGC, more than any other form of content.
In that same study, 87% testified that social media posts help them decide what to buy, and 56% say that they rely on reviews to make informed online purchasing decisions.
These findings transcend the high-priced photos and product descriptions on websites.
The power of
Zooming in your PJsOne unintended side effect of the lockdown has been the dismantling of the corporate façade, of office formalities.
Doing a Zoom meeting in your pajamas with kids wrestling in the background tends to humanize us. It also brings us together.
Preparing ourselves
for what comes nextWe all want our lives back. Some are angry about the way our government has mismanaged this crisis, heartbroken by the unnecessary loss of lives.
But by now, we all understand that our former lives are going to be out of reach for a long, long time.
This is the perfect time to be developing a marketing plan that leverages online delivery.
Think about creating some case studies. Then think about how you’re going to use these. I’m working with one client and we’re creating animated explainer videos for YouTube advertising.
Or maybe it’s time to finally update your website. Let’s talk! And please stay safe.
