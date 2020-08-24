Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: QAnon: Social media steps up restrictions

Social media and social responsibility

Social media is limiting QAnon and other groups that promote violence. As groups like QAnon have revealed how these sites can become vehicles for abuse, social media has taken responsibility for the content on their platforms.

• Twitter is removing thousands of QAnon accounts and is blocking trends and key phrases related to QAnon from appearing in its search and Trending Topics section.

• Reddit has banned some of its forums for QAnon content.

• TikTok has banned several QAnon-related hashtags, and it monitors hate speech that violates guidelines.

• YouTube has taken down tens of thousands of Q-related videos and terminated hundreds of Q-related channels.

• Facebook has taken down other group pages that represent violence, including Antifa and other militia movements.

What is all of this about?

Conspiracy theorists are nothing new, and according to Donald Trump, “I’ve heard these are people that love our country, and they like me.” He doesn’t seem to get that these groups are really dangerous.