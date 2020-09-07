Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Search engines: How Google ranks your website content

Search engine

ranking and crawlingWhen we perform one of the gazillion searches we initiate every day, Google scours its index for highly relevant content and orders up that content in the hopes of solving the searcher’s query.

In general, the higher a website is ranked, the more relevant the query.

Crawling is the

discovery processSearch engines send out a team of robots (known as bots, crawlers or spiders) to find new and updated content.

Keep in mind that content isn’t just a page—it can be an image, a video, a PDF, an infographic, etc.

Content is discovered by links. Every piece of content has a description. That’s why it’s important to label content with a meaningful description.

An image called IMAG4324.jpg should be labeled “Morning sunrise, NameOfYourCompany.jpg”. Don’t forget to also fill out the alt field.

Google discovers content by following linksGoogle’s index is similar to that of a library, with information about all the webpages it knows about.