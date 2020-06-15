Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Time to include online advertising in your marketing plan?

None of us buys on the first pass. We shop around, check prices, quality and reviews. Our team is realistic about this and we know that we’re building a relationship. Ours is a long-term effort.

Conversion for us means signing up for our monthly newsletter. This is how we will measure return on investment and the success of our campaign.

We’ll also be using Google Analytics

Our Google Analytics report will show what kind of traffic we’re getting from our YouTube channels.

We should be seeing increased traffic to our website — even if users do not sign up for our newsletter. As with any purchase, we hope that those users come back again and make a purchase. That’s what the sales cycle is all about.

Creating a landing page in Unbounce

I’m using an app called Unbounce that is very easy to use and has a variety of templates from which to choose. While the landing page needs to be specific to each video, we can use the same design and swap out the text and images for each video.

A critical part of our campaign will be identifying keywords and keyword groups