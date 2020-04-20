Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Using case studies to boost referrals
The Internet Marketer

Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: Using case studies to boost referrals

Janet Peischel

Janet Peischel

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Sometimes we forget how effective case studies can be.

Rather than just telling your audience what you do, case studies are opportunities to actually demonstrate your ability to effect change, to showcase your expertise, to document how you’ve successfully helped your clients increase revenue.

An audit to understand marketing effectiveness

I’ve been working with one client for seven years. When we began working together, I did an audit to understand how they were spending their marketing dollars and how effective that investment was.

They had a website and a presence on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, but posts were sporadic and haphazard. The person who had been writing blogs was neither local nor generating content that was relevant to their Bay Area clients. A monthly newsletter wasn’t showcasing their range of services.

Blogs became the workhorse of their content marketing program

My immediate goal was to improve the quality of their weekly blogs, which became the workhorse of our content marketing program.

Well-written blogs accomplish a few things. They provide fresh content for your website and increase your SEO (Search Engine Optimization) value, helping it rank in search engines. A blog is also an opportunity for you to share your expertise and position yourself as a thought leader.

It doesn’t stop there. Your blog can be repurposed in your monthly newsletter. Excerpts can be used in social media posts. Add a link back to your website to drive traffic to your site.

Increased web referrals by 50%

Over the course of the next year or so, our metrics showed that our steady efforts were paying off. Our website referrals increased by 50%.

Since then, we’ve created a new website and rewritten the content, but we’ve continued to stick with our quality blogs, social media posts and monthly newsletter.

Things that I do to help raise SEO value and clickthrough rates

  • Create crisp, attention-getting subject lines for blogs and newsletters
  • Identify and deploy keywords/phrases liberally throughout all content.
  • Write consistently high-quality content.

What we’re doing during the coronavirus lockdown

This client has closed one office, has most of his team working virtually and is expanding to new locations. Staying nimble and making critical business decisions as the economic landscape shifts is not something everyone can do.

One thing I’ve always admired about this client is his ability to make decisions. No tortured conversations or looking back with regret.

We’re also rebranding

We’re developing a new logo, which means new marketing collateral and a new website.

In the virtual world, that is the new norm—at least for the foreseeable future. We’re rethinking the way we’re perceived in the marketplace and the value we bring to our clients.

Like every business owner these days, we’re identifying the pain point. When you break it down, it’s nearly always that simple. What is the problem that we can solve?

Now is the perfect time to work on your marketing! Is it time for a new or updated website or an expanded content marketing program? Let’s talk!

Contact Janet at 510-292-1843 or jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.

