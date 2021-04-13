Janet Peischel's The Internet Marketer: YouTube ads drive web traffic

I also made a few of my own little videos using Promo.com

I love this little application. Easy to use, you can produce a polished video with music and three-five frames in a couple of hours. Keep your message simple and focused.

Keywords are critical to the success of our ads

This is where it starts. Keywords are fundamental to a successful campaign. I use Google’s Keyword Planner. You want to use words and phrases for which there is a significant amount of search, but relatively little competition. Identify how much you want to spend per day and per view.

Your keywords/phrases need to be grouped into ad groups

Ad groups organize your ads by a common theme — the types of products/services you’re advertising. An ad group contains one or more ads that share similar targets. Set a bid, or price, to be used when an ad group's keywords trigger an ad to appear.

Identify your target audience

Really think about age, gender, education, and interests. Think about where your audience is hanging out. These will be the websites where you place your ads. You can also create custom audiences based on these values.