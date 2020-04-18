Coupon Queen: Are meal kits a good value?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Do you think the meal kits that send ingredients you cook yourself to your home each week are a good value. Or better, are they are good idea right now if I am someone who has never used one?

Jamie S.

Meal kit services sell the convenience of meal planning with to-your-door ingredients.

Each week, a box arrives at your residence with all of the ingredients inside that you’ll need to prepare and cook this week’s dinners. These meal kits also include the recipes for each dish, either on a card or supplied online.

Most meal kit services are only for dinners, though there are some that supply ingredients for soups and sandwiches that could be enjoyed for lunches too. Popular dinner kit services include Dinnerly, Blue Apron, Marley Spoon, HelloFresh, Sun Basket, and even Amazon Fresh.

With each service, you can log on, choose your meals for the coming week from an online menu.

Select how many meals you’d like to receive. When your meal kit arrives, place the perishable ingredients in the refrigerator or freezer. Then, prepare your weekly meals each night.

Do these services save you money over cooking from scratch?