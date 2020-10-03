Coupon Queen: Are you prepared for a water outage?

Access to water is something that most of us take for granted. Whether your home is attached to a city water supply or you have a well, most of us expect water to flow when we open a faucet at home.

However, recent events have pushed thoughts of water management to the forefront once again for our family.

In August, a massive windstorm tore through the Midwest, knocking out electricity to hundreds of thousands of households.

Our home was among those that lost power for a day. My aunt and uncle, who live five miles from us, had no electricity for close to a week.

When our power was out, our water supply remained operational, as our town supplies our water. However, my aunt and uncle’s house has a well, and without electricity, there’s no way to pump the water up.

While they keep bottled water on hand for emergencies, they were bucketing water out of the sump pump well in the basement to use to flush the toilet by the second day of the power outage.

The power company then told them it would be at least four more days before the electricity would be restored, which meant that they’d be without water the entire time too.