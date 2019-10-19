Last week, a reader asked how to get the best pricing on an often-purchased household item: bath tissue.
I shared that my typical “buy now” prices are based on best-sale, best coupon pricing. I want to pay no more than 25 cents per single roll, 50 cents per double roll, or 75 cents to $1 per roll for a mega roll.
There are varying qualities and sheet quantities of bath tissue, of course, so watch for deals on the brands you prefer to buy most often.
We can apply a similar approach to other products that we regularly purchase for our homes, such as facial tissue and trash bags.
When purchasing facial tissue, be aware that the pop-up cube-style boxes almost always cost more than the rectangular boxes.
The box may be priced the same, but it typically has 50-75 sheets inside, where a rectangular box can contain 80-160 tissues.
I aim to pay 75 cents or less per box. I always buy the largest-size boxes included in the sale, and if the sale is on the largest-sized boxes, I’m willing to pay up to $1 per box.
For example, earlier this month, my store had a checkout coupon offer running on a national brand of facial tissue: Buy $9 worth and get a coupon for $2 off your next shopping trip.
Four-packs of 144-count facial tissue boxes were on sale for $4.99.
Each package had $1 “peelie” coupons stuck to the front of the packaging, which made this an easy deal.
I purchased two multipacks. With two $1.00 coupons, I paid $7.98 and got $2 back for my next trip to this store. That works out to $5.98 for two, or $2.99 per four-pack – about 75 cents per box.
In the absence of a deal, don’t be afraid to check out your store’s house brand of paper products too.
While quality can differ a great deal store to store, one of the supermarkets I shop has soft and strong facial tissues that are on par with national brands.
Their 160-count boxes sell for $1 all the time, and that’s a pretty fair price too when I am in between stocking up on better deals.
Trash bags are another item I am often asked about. What’s the best price per bag?
Again, this can vary quite a bit depending on the brand, bag strength, and bag style. Heavyweight, large black plastic bags designed for large cleanups will cost more than white kitchen trash bags. Drawstring bags cost more than flap closure or tie closure bags too.
For example, a name-brand 80-count package of tie-close 13-gallon kitchen trash bags is $7.99 at my grocery store this week, making these about 10 per bag.
The same name-brand has drawstring bags on sale for $7.99 this week too, but there are only 40 bags in the box – half the quantity I’d get with the tie-close bags.
At 20 cents, the per-bag price is double what the tie-close trash bags are selling for.
While we could save more money with the tie-top bags, taking out the trash is one of my sons’ chores, and I’ve learned that the boys having the right tools for their job is worth spending a little more money on.
Anyone who’s had a trash bag spill all over the floor while being carried to the trash can knows that the old adage “You get what you pay for” is true!
In our house, we’re spending a little more to ensure that the trash makes it to the curb without an accident.
You may also find that buying smaller boxes of trash bags with coupons saves you money.
I spotted name-brand 20ct drawstring kitchen trash bags on sale for $3.99. With a $1 coupon, I paid $2.99, making these about 15 cents per bag. Had I used the same $1 coupon on the 40-count package for $7.99, I’d drop the box to $6.99, but it works out to about 17 cents per trash bag.
When I’m buying something that’s ultimately going to be disposed of, I’d like to save as much as possible!