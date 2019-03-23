“Dear Jill,
The grocery store I shop has electronic coupons that can be used five times before they disappear.
Last week there was a coupon for $1 off five cans of soup. Could I really buy 25 cans of soup and get the $1 discount five times, or would it go away because I bought five items?
I find these to be more confusing than paper coupons.”
Nora N.
Yes, a five-time-usage e-coupon is valid for five uses. If this were a coupon for $1 off one single can of soup, you would only be able to use that electronic coupon on five cans.
However, this is a $1-off-5 offer, and you can indeed use it five times before the e-coupon has reached its limit.
If you want to go soup-crazy, you can indeed buy 25 cans of soup. Your $1-off-5 e-coupon will apply five times, and you’ll save a total of $5.
“Dear Jill,
Is there any rhyme or reason as to what coupons I get through my store apps?
At one of my stores, it tells me I have discounts that are just for me. I know this is true because my daughter never seems to have the same items.
I had an app coupon for 50 percent off the face cream I use, but my daughter did not have that one at all.
At another store we shop, it seems she and I have the same coupons available to us in their app.
Is there any way to know if a store has offers on what I buy before I go there?”
Mandy T.
Various retailers do handle their e-coupon offers differently.
Some do offer customized offers, while others utilize “smart” technology to learn what kinds and brands of items you buy most. This technology may offer you a discount when it anticipates you will next need to purchase an item you’ve bought before.
One store I shop seems to offer me hair color discounts about six weeks after I purchase a box. The more you shop at the store, the more the e-coupons become tailored to your shopping habits.
Other stores indeed do use the same pool of offers for every shopper. They may present them to you in a different order than other shoppers see when they open the coupon app.
For example, one of my stores moves the e-coupons for the items I’ve bought most frequently to the top of the list, but the entire list is still comprised of the same offers every shopper sees.
So, how do you tell the difference between stores?
Unless your store is advertising custom coupon offers, it’s not always easy to tell. My reader and her daughter seem adept at comparing each other’s coupon offers, and if you also have someone to compare coupon apps with, that’s definitely one of the easiest ways to tell if your store is offering custom e-coupons.
Even if your store offers custom e-coupon offers for shoppers, note that coupons shown in the store’s advertising circulars are typically available to everyone.
If the flyer shows laundry detergent is on sale for $3.99, and that you can use a $1 e-coupon in the store’s app to drop the price to $2.99, that’s an offer any shopper using the app can utilize.
“Dear Jill,
Is there any way to print out the coupons in my store's coupon app?
I do not trust that these coupons actually come off at the checkout, and I should not have to be bothered to verify each. I would greatly prefer to print them and see each offer being scanned manually.”
Deborah M.
Unfortunately, no – most stores that offer e-coupons do not also offer the same coupons in printable versions.
I do understand your frustration at those occasions when e-coupons aren’t automatically deducted.
The best advice I can give is to keep your coupon app open on your phone while you’re in the lane, and if you see that an offer is not deducted, you’ll be able to show the list of coupons you loaded to the cashier.