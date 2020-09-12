Coupon Queen: Couponing versus hoarding

When coupon users become adept at matching high-value coupons to great sales, they can bring products home for extremely low prices.
At times, a product may even be free after a coupon! These are the kinds of deals that couponers get excited about – who doesn’t like getting something free?
When you’re paying very little for something, it’s also tempting (and smart!) to stock up on more than you need right now when prices are low.
However, most people agree that there’s a line between buying “enough” and buying “too much.”
“Dear Jill,
I have noticed that some self-proclaimed super-couponers develop an internal competition to get as much ‘free stuff’ as they can.
They can become hoarders of sorts with a large stash of things they don’t really need or use. Sadly, many of these products sit on the shelves in their homes only to expire.
I know such a person and had a discussion with her about this. She has since started donating to food banks and giving soaps and hair products to co-workers who are having financial problems due to the pandemic.
People need to re-examine their motivation for their purchasing and to be sure to rotate their inventory, donating to those in need when they can.
Susan T.”
I’ve always advised against clearing shelves, as tempting as a deal might be. Everyone likes a great deal, but there’s no reason to buy every single item in the store.
Several years ago, one of my area supermarkets launched a new house brand of paper products. The store had everything from facial tissue to napkins to single paper towel rolls priced at $1 per item.
Guess what was in a coupon dispenser hanging on the shelf in the paper aisle? Coupons for $1 off any item in the new paper product line.
I’m sure the temptation to stand there and empty the entire coupon dispenser certainly may have occurred to some shoppers!
Each time I went to this store, I took two or three coupons and picked up some more rolls of paper towels or boxes of tissues. It was an effective way for the store to introduce the new product line and get these items into people’s stores and pantries.
Over the years, I’ve seen similar deals where a coupon tearpad or dispenser made an item a fantastic deal, but again, I don’t take (or buy) more than what would be reasonable.
However, I understand that this isn’t always the case for every shopper. A tearpad of coupons for $1 off pasta hanging right in front of a display of pasta priced at $1 may tempt some shoppers to take as many coupons and boxes as they can fit in their cart.
It’s certainly frustrating when this happens. Some stores do post-purchase limits during particularly good deals, which helps keep stock available for everyone.
If you do spot a fantastic deal and are thinking of buying in quantity, it’s always a good idea to limit your purchase quantities to the amount that you’ll use before the product passes its expiration date.
Peanut butter priced at 50 cents per jar is a great buy, but if it expires nine months from now, it doesn’t make sense to purchase 20 jars – unless you really will eat more than two jars’ full each month.
If you’ve already bought larger-than-normal quantities because you’ve spotted a good deal, keep an eye on your inventory. Rotate your shelves or cabinets so that the items expiring soonest are at the front, where you’ll be more inclined to use them soon.
If it appears that you won’t consume it all before the product expires, consider donating it to a local food bank or pantry.
It’s important though, that you take your products there at least a month before the expiration date. Food pantries typically will not distribute expired food, and donating food ahead of the date gives the pantry time to distribute it to those in need.
