Coupon Queen: Couponing versus hoarding

I’ve always advised against clearing shelves, as tempting as a deal might be. Everyone likes a great deal, but there’s no reason to buy every single item in the store.

Several years ago, one of my area supermarkets launched a new house brand of paper products. The store had everything from facial tissue to napkins to single paper towel rolls priced at $1 per item.

Guess what was in a coupon dispenser hanging on the shelf in the paper aisle? Coupons for $1 off any item in the new paper product line.

I’m sure the temptation to stand there and empty the entire coupon dispenser certainly may have occurred to some shoppers!

Each time I went to this store, I took two or three coupons and picked up some more rolls of paper towels or boxes of tissues. It was an effective way for the store to introduce the new product line and get these items into people’s stores and pantries.

Over the years, I’ve seen similar deals where a coupon tearpad or dispenser made an item a fantastic deal, but again, I don’t take (or buy) more than what would be reasonable.