Coupon Queen: Coupons at the self-checkout: how do they work?

"Dear Jill,
When using paper coupons at a large discount store and doing a self-checkout, the machine has you deposit the coupons that you have used in a slot, one by one.
I’m curious how the store actually gets reimbursed from the manufacturer.
Is it by submitting the paper coupons or electronically via the receipt transactions?
I’ve heard of some people using a valuable coupon but depositing a different one. This allows using the valuable one again another day.
How bad is that?
Dave S.”
Whether you use coupons at a traditional check-out lane with a cashier or scan your coupons yourself and insert them into a slot at the register, your coupons are physically collected and sent to the manufacturer for reimbursement.
Stores can handle this process themselves, but many opt to use a coupon clearinghouse, which helps automate the process of receiving reimbursement for the coupons submitted by shoppers.
At the clearinghouse, the store’s coupons are counted, sorted, and scanned. Next, the clearinghouse invoices each of the manufacturers for the dollar amount collected for this retailer (or chain of stores) during a specified time period.
The clearinghouse then issues a check to reimburse the store for the value of the coupons they accepted, minus the coupon’s handling fees.
(You may have read the fine print on your coupons and noticed text like “We will reimburse you for the face value of this coupon plus eight cents handling.” That extra handling fee is kept by the clearinghouse as payment for their services.)
Now, let’s tackle the second part of this reader’s question. Scanning one coupon at the self-checkout, then depositing a different coupon, quite simply, is coupon fraud.
I am in no way condoning any of this activity, as I genuinely appreciate the discounts that coupons give shoppers – I never want to do anything that will hurt the stores I shop.
However, it’s tough to discuss why it’s wrong if we don’t discuss how people perpetuate this kind of fraud, so I’ll explain further what some unscrupulous shoppers do.
These fraudsters may scan a coupon at the check-out lane, substitute a less-desirable coupon than they scanned, and drop that into the register’s slot.
Some don’t bother to use a coupon at all and deposit any piece of paper instead!
To further understand how this can get out of control very quickly, imagine that a manufacturer has issued a high-value $5 coupon for detergent. A shopper looking to commit fraud and use this coupon many times might take a dozen bottles to the self-checker. This person scans all the detergent, then scans the same $5 detergent coupon 12 times, dropping small pieces of paper into the register instead of the coupon. He or she has ultimately caused the store to lose $60 in just this one transaction.
You might think that this practice would be “better” if the fraudster inserts a different coupon into the register versus blank pieces of paper.
Imagine that our detergent shopper inserted 50 cent coupons for bubble gum into the register every time he or she scanned the detergent coupon. When the gum manufacturer receives the store’s coupons, they can request proof of sale for the gum.
If the store cannot provide documentation that they sold the same quantity of gum during this sales period, the gum manufacturer can refuse to issue reimbursement for those coupons.
Jill Cataldo would love to hear your thoughts on how this experience may have changed the way you shop and prepare for the unexpected. Feel free to email her about your experiences at jill@ctwfeatures.com.
