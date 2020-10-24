Coupon Queen: Coupons at the self-checkout: how do they work?

The clearinghouse then issues a check to reimburse the store for the value of the coupons they accepted, minus the coupon’s handling fees.

(You may have read the fine print on your coupons and noticed text like “We will reimburse you for the face value of this coupon plus eight cents handling.” That extra handling fee is kept by the clearinghouse as payment for their services.)

Now, let’s tackle the second part of this reader’s question. Scanning one coupon at the self-checkout, then depositing a different coupon, quite simply, is coupon fraud.

I am in no way condoning any of this activity, as I genuinely appreciate the discounts that coupons give shoppers – I never want to do anything that will hurt the stores I shop.

However, it’s tough to discuss why it’s wrong if we don’t discuss how people perpetuate this kind of fraud, so I’ll explain further what some unscrupulous shoppers do.

These fraudsters may scan a coupon at the check-out lane, substitute a less-desirable coupon than they scanned, and drop that into the register’s slot.

Some don’t bother to use a coupon at all and deposit any piece of paper instead!