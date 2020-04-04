Coupon Queen: ‘Do-the-Math’ pricing surprises shoppers

Ken K.”

“Dear Jill,

I had to laugh when I saw this happen at my supermarket. They had store-brand loaves of wheat bread on sale for 99 cents with a coupon from the weekly circular.

Right next to the store-brand bread on the shelf was a name brand of the same kind of wheat bread, and it was an in-store special for 69 cents a loaf. What a deal! Yet, the shelf was nearly empty of the 99 cent store-brand bread. Being that they are the same size and kind of loaf, I happily bought two of the 69 cents loaves and wondered why more people weren’t doing the same.

Trevor P.

“Dear Jill,

I plan shopping trips by what is in the weekly ad, but when I get to the store, I see items also on sale that were unadvertised.

On more than one occasion, I find a deal on sale that is better than what was advertised. For example, a 30-ounce jar of grape jelly was advertised at $8.99. The 12-ounce jars are $2.99. Now you might think that the big jar is the better buy.