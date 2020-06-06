Coupon Queen: Doing laundry on 'lockdown' and preparing for the unexpected

Our daughter lives in Chicago, and she found herself with a different Corona-related laundry issue: Her apartment building has a laundry room with coin-operated machines.
As the pandemic continued beyond the first month, she ran out of quarters for her $3 laundry loads. She, too, no longer owns a car as she usually doesn’t need one in the city.
As even adult children are prone to do, she called Mom and Dad for advice! Should she go to the bank to get change, which would involve taking public transportation and potential virus risks, or should she, too, prioritize laundry loads and only wash what was really important?
We ended up dumping out the change jar we keep at our house, sorting out all the quarters, and mailing them to her so she could remain at home and continue doing laundry.
Admittedly, this is likely the first time in any of our lives where major services have been interrupted and suspended for about three months. However, this experience has changed the way we all think about being unexpectedly homebound for an extended period.
Everyone hopes that we don’t have to endure anything like this again, but the events of 2020 have shown us that in life, truly, anything can happen.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Dominic Betancourth, 1
"
We celebrated Baby Dominic's 1st birthday with a 'Mr. One-derful' theme," said mom Lurdes Betancourth of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Nico Orsini, 10
Nico had a "drive-by-honk" from my friends and teachers from school. They also sang Happy Birthday during a Zoom meeting, according to mom Penelope Orsini of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Alexa Navarrete Avila, 13
"Stay Home Celebration!"
-- Submitted by
Mayra Avila, Calistoga
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Kelly Peatmem, 2
"
Kelly was just diagnosed with leukemia the week before his 2nd Birthday. #kellystrong"
-- Submitted by Lisa Long, Kelly's grandma
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Janet Firth, 100
Janet Firth's 100 birthday celebration included a mini parade of some of Napa's Finest (Firefighters & Paramedics) with Janet's daughter, Joan Boyd, family (on FaceTime), and many friends driving by on Hahnemann Lane in Napa!
-- Submitted by Joel
Weiss
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Sara Hitchcock, 40
"Instead of the massive blowout with friends we had been planning all year, Sara's 40th birthday was celebrated at home with her boyfriend (me) and a ridiculous amount of sushi from Masa Sushi (Novato)."
-- Submitted by
Scott Salvatierra, Napa
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Lucrecia Espinoza, 21
Celebrated my 21st birthday with my parents and sister along with Chinese take-out dinner, Vanilla Lemon cake and Mimosas, says Lucrecia Espinoza of St. Helena.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Christian Medina, 11
Christian's family hosted a Fortnite party.
-- Submitted by
Lurdes Betancourth, Napa
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Lupe Bengel, 70
"
I celebrate my 70th birthday with my husband, and KC, my loyal and devoted dachshund by my side. I could feel the love by all the delightful birthday greetings I received. Birthday cake from Butter Cream Bakery inscribed with "HAPPY 70TH QUARANTINED." I toasted my 70th with my favorite libation ... a sparkling blue wine "Blanc de Bleu." All in all I had a wonderful and memorable birthday! Cheers!🥂"
-- Submitted by Lupe Bengel, St. Helena
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Giselle Jimenez, 16
"
She danced her day away on TikTok and had a zoom birthday cake celebration with family and friends," says mom Allison Mendoza of American Canyon.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Malek Aysheh, 11
Malek Aysheh: My 11th Birthday, The One Where I Was Quarantined! "We celebrated with homemade sushi at home, Harry Potter style with mom, baba and little brother Mohammed."
-- Submitted by Diyala Dalia of American Canyon
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Eliza Vogt, 2
"
Even though Eliza's only 2, we wanted to have a great celebration planned for her," said mom Leah Vogt of Napa. "We got her an animal-themed cake, decorated our house with balloons and got her, her favorite dinner (grilled chicken with cheese and sweet potato fries from Gott's). Of course we showered her with a bunch of presents, and she got a bike from her grandparents!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Sebastian Maldonado, 7
"Sebastian has a Zoom birthday hour!," said mom Adriana of American Canyon. "Friends and family throughout California and out of state sang Happy Birthday to him."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Raul Mendoza, 22
Raul celebrated his birthday with his parents and his siblings in Napa, reports sister Elizabeth Mendoza.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Remie Isham, 4
Since Remie lives up a hill, a drive by celebration at home couldn’t happen," said mom Jessalyn Isham of Napa. "Thankfully Cooke Orthodontics allowed us to use their parking lot for a drive by parade! Remie was supposed to be celebrating her birthday in Disneyland, but instead over 40 cars of family and friends drove through the parking lot to share some magic with the little Birthday Girl!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Doris Duncan, 88
Doris Duncan of Napa was treated to an 88th birthday parade consisting of children, grandchildren and friends. "We had a turnout of six cars and a motorcycle and about a dozen friends and family, including a grandpuppyGreat Dane dressed in a tutu. Mom was surprised and thrilled with getting to see everyone."
-- Submitted by Jim Duncan
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Axel Chino, 14
It was a "different and unforgettable birthday, but it is still special," said Axel's mom Cinthia Nava of St. Helena. The day included Axel's favorite foods and cake.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Lena Gonzalez, 10
Lena Gonzalez of Napa celebrated her birthday with some breakfast goodies from Buttercream and dinner from Trancas Steakhouse. Plus, Kona Ice came by. The family finished the day with a birthday cake made by her aunt.
--Submitted by Melissa Gonzalez
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Eryck Gualberto, 11
"Eryck turned 11 years old on April 21st and spent it at home having fun in the yard and was surprised by Kona Ice!" said mom Rosanna Andrews of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Jaime Mendoza, 27
Jaime Mendoza of Napa celebrated his birthday at home with his twins, and his wife made dinner and bought a cake.
-- Submitted by Sandivel Mendoza
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Conor Esser, 37
Erin Morrissey took her fianc é Conor Esser "out to breakfast" for this 37th birthday in Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Noah Lavorico, 9
"We celebrated by having a birthday parade with family and friends," said mom Lilah Lavorico of Napa. "It was so fun and special to see everyone!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Madison Valverde, 2
"
Original party turned small celebration at home with family," said Madison's mom Stephanie Valverde of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Logan McClellin, 4
"We celebrated Logan's 4th birthday with a Spiderman cake made special by his Daddy! Logan thought it was 'so cool!'" said mom Gina Garaventa McClellin of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Valeria Hurtado, 16
"
I celebrated my quarantine sweet 16 birthday with my family and had an amazing time with my little niece blowing the candle and cutting the cake."
--Submitted by Valeria's dad, Jose Hurtado of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Joshua Marks, 7
"
We had a surprise car parade with almost 40 cars! We have a live video on Facebook," said mom Stacy Marks of Napa. "We also posted this sign outside our driveway and had lots of messages from strangers and neighbors. He was so sad about his birthday and now he says it was the best one ever!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: William Timpano, 11
" We had everything ready for a science party," said mom Yissel Lopez of American Canyon. "We had to cancel everything, but thankfully we had all the decorations! It was just the kids, the dog, and me, plus a tiny cake."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Carmen Zaragoza, 61
"
Not the usual birthday celebration," said daughter Yissel Lopez of American Canyon. "Everything we used was stuff I had left over from other parties. The highlight was the flower candle that thankfully, I found in my party supplies box."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Ella Kim, 10
"
TP cake for the win," said mom Anna Kim of Napa. "A day with Mom and Dad and her favorite Gnocchi for dinner."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Anthony P., 6
"First birthday without his grandparents celebrating with us, so we FaceTimed them," said mom Melinda of Calistoga. "Sheltered in place and had no wrapping paper, so we improvised and used aluminum foil. Birthday boy enjoyed his homemade cupcakes."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Jacob Ortiz, 7
"We had two special guests for Jacobs 7th birthday celebration: Hulk and Captain America action figures," said mom Elba Marquez of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Susana Barboza, 8
"
We had everything for Susana's big 8th birthday, but ended up eating birria that my mom made and just a cupcake for her, but at the end of the day, she had lots of fun!" said mom Vanessa Barboza of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Aria Eusebio, 4
"Aria turned 4 on April 13. She wanted a party, but we couldn’t make her one. She was really sad, so we just bought her a cake and some toys, and we FaceTimed her friends, and she was really happy," says mom Crystal Eusebio of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Jarryd Zayne Estabillo, 4
" We celebrated Jarryd’s birthday last Friday at our home in American Canyon," said mom ZsaZsa Estabillo. "I made a cookies and cream ice cream cake, cupcakes and sushi. We also bought pasta at Olive Garden. Toys purchased from Target arrived just in time. His Aunts, Uncles, and cousins also sang Happy Birthday to him via Zoom. Although, it was just our family celebrating at home and on Zoom with other family members, our son had a great day."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Giselle Calderon, 10
Giselle Calderon celebrated her birthday with a homemade tres leches cake and her favorite tacos. "We sang happy birthday with her family on Zoom," said mom Daniela.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Clare Stefani, 6
"Clare was so excited to turn 6 (because 'everyone else turned 6 already!') and this will definitely be a birthday to remember," says mom Katherine Stefani of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Henry, 8
Henry of St. Helena.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Curt Ghiringhelli, 50
"
Celebrating 50 wonderful years on this earth for my brother in law Curt" said Candi Crist of Napa. "We did a drive by and decorated the car while my sister, his parents and their kids decorated the house and did a prime rib dinner! My sister got all his friends and family to make a video wishing him happy 50th birthday. Made it as special as we could for a special guy!"
Shelter-at-home birthday celebrations: Natalie & Eileen Alfaro, 10
"We c
elebrated their big 10th birthday at home with a day filled with fun and full of surprises with immediate family. Not the vacation they had planned, but 'the best birthday ever in their words'" says mom Carina Llamas of Oakville.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Ruby Garcia, 5
Ruby Garcia and family celebrated her fifth birthday in Napa with cupcakes and Legos.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Jorge “Dyno” Garcia, 36
"
I usually celebrate with family and friends, sp this was my first lonely one," said Jorge “Dyno” Garcia. "However I stayed positive. Cheers to many more!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Marguerite Hazlett, 86
Marguerite Hazlett turned 86 on April 4. Her family surprised her with a drive-by parade of well wishers.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Ashley Clavel, 15
"It was going to be a party for her VX años, but it was canceled by the pandemic this past April 4," said Susana Lopez of Calistoga.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Kyrsten Stoddard, 21
"
Kyrsten turned 21 on April 5. She works at Starbucks and spent it with her coworkers," Jillian Stoddard said. "Dad, Mom and sister Kaylee sent her balloons 🎈 and flowers 💐. It was hard on everyone."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Declan Owens, 7
"
We started his special day with a parade in the rain of friends, classmates and his teacher from St. John's Lutheran," said Valerie Owens of Napa. "From there, we skateboarded in the house with his new skateboard, cooked, watched movies and played games! He said, 'it was my best birthday so far!'"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Fabian Juarez, 6
"Fabian and his brother Jordan stood on the street with signs so that cars that drove by honked for his birthday," said Anabel Juarez of Calistoga.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Blair Giambastiani, 33
"I celebrated the day with my housemates," said Blair Giambastiani. "We thought it would be funny to take some lonely photos to post on Facebook for my birthday and spread some laughs. I got to see my family from afar, some of my friends did drive by Hellos, or left some birthday gifts for me at my front door. We found a way to play some fun games online with a video feed set up, and used social media to talk and hang out too! Definitely a different experience, but it was still a good birthday!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Inigo Garcia, 3
"
We celebrated at home with some balloon!" said Rebeca Barrera of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Amelia Nunez, 9
"
Woke Amelia up with a birthday song followed by her favorite breakfast (French toast)," said Patty Nunez of Napa. "Presented her new set of wheels. She spent all day riding up and down the driveway listening to music. Then her favorite dinner (ribs) and a surprise Zoom session with family to sing Happy Birthday!"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Francisco Gonzalez, 69
"Had a small birthday for my father Francisco Gonzalez, who had been staying with us right when we went into quarantine," said Judy Hernandez of Napa. "We made tamales, played badminton out in the yard and made a cheesecake for my father’s 69th birthday. The rest of our family FaceTimed my father to wish him happy birthday and promised we’d all be together next year for the big 70th! Even though it was only the few of us here at home we still had a great time and are very thankful that we can still have each other and were able celebrate another year."
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Will Mendoza, 45
"My husband Will Mendoza turned 45 on April 1, and this is how we celebrated his birthday sheltered at our home in Angwin," said Wendy Lopez. "We’re a Hispanic/Latino family and usually we have big gatherings of 20-40 people for any festive occasion. This year, we celebrated his birthday at home with our two sons Gabriel and Sebastian. We sure missed our big family, but nonetheless we had a great time just the 4 of us and can’t even describe how lucky we feel that we can enjoy of a good health during this crisis. Please stay home we’re in this together! Gracias :)"
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Yesenia Gonzalez Vega, 29
"Decided to buy a new dress and balloons and have a mini photo shoot in my backyard," said Yesenia Gonzalez Vega of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Christian, 9
Christian recently turned 9. To celebrate,
family members drove by cheering for the birthday boy, says Angelina Pineda.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Nuvien , 16
Nuvien turned 16 in Napa and celebrated with a family dinner followed by a delicious red velvet cake, says Elba Marquez.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Noah Farley, 13
Noah Farley celebrated his 13th birthday in Napa with delivery from Nation's Giant Hamburgers. He played Uno with siblings and then had his own birthday cake," says Joy Eilts.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Lyla Peterson, 8
"Lyla celebrated her 8th birthday while on quarantine and had visits from her friends, Zoom parties with friends and family, and her Grandma drove by with her car decorated," said Nichole Peterson of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Josiah Akai Guerrero, 2
We had an awesome birthday with the Espinoza - Guerrero household for Josiah Akai Guerrero's 2nd birthday, says Vanessa Espinoza of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Ian Tarver, 10
Ian Tarver’s 10th birthday was spent just with immediate family due to the quarantine. "Thanks to Sweetie Pies Bakery, he was able to celebrate with a toilet paper cake. It was fun and delicious!" says Misty Jones of Napa.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Peysen Barnett, 6
"We celebrated our daughter Peysen’s 6th birthday at home with surprise chalk art and a family drive-by, followed by baking a homemade cake and virtual singing of happy birthday with all family members via ZOOM!," says Kylie Barnett.
Shelter-at-home birthdays: Juliana Pisani
"
Our family of four celebrated my birthday with a Zoom call with friends, a home cooked meal, and a walk in the neighborhood at our family home in Silverado," said Juliana Pisani of Napa.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on how this experience may have changed the way you shop and prepare for the unexpected. Feel free to email me your experiences at
jill@ctwfeatures.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.