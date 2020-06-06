Coupon Queen: Doing laundry on 'lockdown' and preparing for the unexpected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders that kept much of the country on lockdown have changed the way people will prepare for the unexpected in the future.

Over the past few months, we were reminded repeatedly that where and how someone lives make an enormous difference as to how they were able to cope with staying home for an extended period.

I’ve devoted a lot of column space over the past few months to food and shopping-related issues, but another issue that's worth discussing also arose during this situation.

We live in the suburbs of Chicago in a single-family home. We have a washer and dryer, and I used to take the ability to do laundry at home for granted – these appliances were just as much a given to us as owning a refrigerator and stove.

Several years ago, we ordered a new washing machine to replace our older, broken one. The new machine would not arrive for four weeks.

So, I purchased a washboard and began doing all of our laundry by hand. During this time, I also bought a clothesline for our backyard, because my hand-washing efforts did not squeeze enough water out of the clothes to make machine-drying effective!